"I want to have a good life": Pokimane reveals how close she was to retiring from Twitch streaming in 2022

Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys recently shared her now-scrapped plans to quit streaming and leave the platform in 2022.

Her decision to disclose these old plans came hours after she went private on Twitter and abruptly ended her previous stream because of the trolls she had to endure from Jidionprime's community.

In her most recent stream, the online star confirmed everyone's suspicions that she wanted to leave the stress of streaming behind and enjoy her life.

"F**k this shit. I want to have a good life."

Pokimane sheds some light on why she didn't quit streaming on Twitch

Following the horrible harassment that the Canadian faced on both Twitch and Twitter, it seemed she might go on a hiatus from streaming for a while.

However, Poki surprised everyone when he showed up to stream earlier today to discuss yesterday's events. While the 25-year-old revealed she was disturbed by the harassment and trolling, she noted how many colleagues came to support her.

At the 57-minute mark of her most recent VOD, the Morocco-born starlet pointed out how streamers from the Minecraft community helped her out during this tough situation. She particularly liked how the community has grown to be diverse with more female streamers in recent years.

"A lot of the people in the Minecraft community are actually freaking great. I love them. I love their communities. They are so much more diverse than Twitch used to be a couple of years ago."

Poki further revealed how the arrival of new female streamers and increased diversity among communities like streaming and Minecraft caused her to ditch her 2022 retirement plans.

"If it wasn't for the influx of female viewers, female streamers, and just more diverse community members, whether that's people of color or other minorities within the last year or two, over COVID, I think I likely would have retired from streaming this year."

Pokimane has always talked about taking breaks from streaming to take care of herself and avoid being burnt out. However, this is the first time she has ever talked about leaving forever, and thankfully for her fans, even after all she has gone through, it seems like the internet star will be on Twitch for a very long time.

