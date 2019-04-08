iB Cricket Super Over League- Top cricketers are competing in this VR Cricket game

The iB cricket league is the first VR league in the world.

The world's best cricketers have found a new way to play cricket. They have put down their heavy helmets and replaced them with Virtual Reality (VR) headsets.

iB Cricket Super Over League is the world’s first VR cricket tournament where 12 international cricketers are competing for the title. The matches are being streamed on the Viu India website. The list of cricketers include-

Virender Sehwag Harbhajan Singh Suresh Raina VVS Laxman Brendon McCullum Andre Russell Herschelle Gibbs Christopher Lynn Mohammed Kaif Tillakaratne Dilshan Shubman Gill Prithvi Shaw.

The 12 players have been divided into four teams to compete against each other. The four teams are the Blue Blasters, Orange Chargers, Black Thunders, and the Yellow Strikers. The league has been going on since mid-March and the qualifiers for the finals kicked off yesterday.

The Blue Blasters composed of Virender Sehwag, Shubhman Gill, and Mohammed Kaif have already been eliminated in the group stage of the league. Here is the table at the end of the group stage -

The points table for the group stage of the league.

The Yellow Strikers (composed of Suresh Raina, Christopher Lynn, and Brendon McCullum) have already booked a berth in the finals. The team put up a very good show in the league stage and dropped only one match (that too by just 1 run!) to qualify for the finals.

The remaining two teams- the Orange Chargers (composed of VVS Laxman, Prithvi Shaw, and Andre Russell) and the Black Thunders (composed of Tillakaratne Dilshan, Herschelle Gibbs, Harbhajan Singh) are currently battling it out in the qualifiers to secure their place in the finals. The schedule for the qualifiers is as follows -

The schedule for the qualifiers and the finals.

The first qualifier kicked off yesterday between Orange Chargers' Prithvi Shaw and Black Thunders' Tillakaratne Dilshan. Prithvi Shaw put up a dominating performance and secured the game by defeating Dilshan by 14 runs. This puts the Orange Chargers one game up in their quest to reach the finals and take on the Yellow Strikers.

Results of the first qualifier held yesterday.

iB Cricket is a one of a kind VR cricket game which has centers across India where one can visit and play the game. It also plans to organize more leagues, just like this one, where common players can participate.

