iB Cricket Super Over League: The Virtual Reality Form of Cricket that is Getting a lot of Attention

28 Mar 2019

In June 2017, 27-year-old Vasanth Sai and 24-year-old Trivikrama Kothinti decided to launch the startup company called Proyuga where they would work on upcoming technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR), IoT, AI and Blockchain. A year and $1.25 million later, the duo decided to start the VR form of cricket, iB Cricket.

Their efforts were not in vain. The VR form of cricket has garnered international attention as well as attention from many famous international level cricketers such as Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman, Herschelle Gibbs and many others. But if you're just the common man or woman, you can enjoy playing iB Cricket in their arcades too!

The "vSport" has gained a lot of popularity, especially among Indian fans. The popularity has spawned a competitive league known as iB Cricket Super Over League. The broadcast is being hosted by Hong Kong streaming service Viu, although you can also watch it on YouTube.

The Super Over League features four teams having four members, who are or were all international cricket stars. If international cricketers are endorsing this game mode and participating in it, it surely must be very enjoyable!

iB Cricket Super Over League Roster

Not only did Trivikrama and Vasanth Sai gain investments from angel investors, but they were also endorsed by local governments to carry this project forward. “Interestingly, we observed that even people who haven’t played cricket before could connect with the product,” says Vasanth.

KPMG valued the AR/VR industry at $25 billion in 2018, with the potential to grow to over $108 billion by 2021. The technology is fairly new, but not so new going by technical age standards. However, it has a bright future to shape the gaming industry as we know it. VR will change the landscape of many industries and not just gaming.

Trivikrama and Vasanth Sai have already expanded into international markets with the product and is extensively planning on capturing audiences from around the world



