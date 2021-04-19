"If you want a sequel, buy the original at f****** full price": Comments from Days Gone's game director spark outrage within the community

The gaming community was set ablaze with all sorts of conversations around Days Gone, PlayStation, and Sony when news broke of a sequel being canceled. The sequel in question was Days Gone 2, which would have been a pretty exciting follow-up to a game that eventually rose to the level of a slow-starter hit.

Days Gone was released in 2018 to a relatively lukewarm reception from fans and critics. The major complaints centered around its unpolished nature and persistent bugs that took away from the game's best aspects.

During a recent conversation with David Jaffe (creator of God of War) on his YouTube channel, Days Gone director John Garvin made some interesting comments.

Although he prefaced his comments by saying it might spark a lot of backlash, he was ultimately sincere and forthcoming in his opinion. He said that,

"If fans do want a sequel to their beloved games, then they should buy the original at "f****** full price."

Comments from Days Gone's game director spark debate within the community

The gaming community let out a collective sigh when they heard Bend Studio's pitch for a Days Gone sequel was rejected. Garvin, who has since parted ways with Sony Bend, opined about Days Gone not getting a sequel. He said,

Advertisement

"I do have an opinion on something that your audience may find of interest, and it might piss some of them off,"

He continued that,

"If you love a game, buy it at f****** full price. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen gamers say, ‘yeah, I got that on sale, I got it through PS Plus, whatever. I’m just saying, you don’t, but don’t complain if a game doesn’t get a sequel if it wasn’t supported at launch."

The gaming community didn't take kindly to these comments, especially given the patchwork state in which Days Gone was launched.

Watch this from 0.46. Imagine holding your hands up to that. Hope the team goes on to do cool shit without him. https://t.co/IZncD86XtG — Kirk McKeand (@MckKirk) April 18, 2021

the Director of Days Gone whining at people to buy games at full price near launch is pretty funny considering that game shipped so rough it barely ran — oceans 11 style heist on the last blockbuster (@mrfeelswildride) April 18, 2021

While some felt that the comments were a little misguided, others were relatively sympathetic to his sentiments.

Advertisement

I've watched that whole interview with Days Gone Director.

Basically what they said was/meant buying games around or on launch supports the devs more.



They never said it's not ok to wait for sale etc, anyone can do/support what they want. Just if you can, sooner = more support! pic.twitter.com/9EL5xv5GjY — Pyo 5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) April 18, 2021

Garvin himself came out to defend his comments, explaining that he wasn't referring exclusively to Days Gone. His statement could be construed as games not getting sequels unless they are profitable for the publisher.

This is what I said: If a game doesn't make money, it's probably not going to get a sequel. That's a financial, marketing, and business fact. I can't believe this is shocking news to some of you. Also, I wasn't even talking about Days Gone, I haven't been at Bend Studio in ...(1 — John Garvin (@John_Garvin) April 18, 2021

Responses to his tweets were divided, to say the least.

If your industry as a whole made a true effort to fix the culture of releasing busted, unfinished games, us consumers would be more than happy to pay full price. This isn't an US problem. This is a YOUR INDUSTRY problem. Stop burning us, and we'll support you better. — Brett Kemerling (@Gr3yfox977) April 18, 2021

You said "if you love a game, buy it at full fucking price". Some of us don't have that luxury, plus games like God of War got loads of sales because it was already an established series e.g people knew who Kratos was and wanted to see him in his new journey. — Quackaroni: Potato Enthusiast 🦖🛵📚🥔🐾🦕 (@quackquackerly) April 18, 2021

Crazy people don't understand business and get mad when you be transparent. And resort to the same excuses "he is liying, companies are greed, they making billions, all games are broken" — GeoMS (@GeoMS11) April 18, 2021

Advertisement

Blaming customers for not paying full price day one, for a game they love (lol wtf), that's riddled with bugs?



This is not about being transparent.



We know they want us to pre-order, want us to love the game from unrealistic trailers and feed us unfinished shit. — DesignGears (@DesignGears) April 18, 2021

I don't think it's the point you made that is controversial, but the irritating way you blame consumers and fans for things. Making a low-income fan who got the game on sale feel bad for enjoying a game you made and wondering why there wont be a sequel is annoying. — Johnnie B Good (@ovoon7) April 18, 2021

With AAA games getting more expensive, as evidenced by the $70 PS5 titles, perhaps the revenue model needs rethinking.

Xbox has been making major headway with the Game Pass, which has often been beneficial to players and developers. As a result of being on Game Pass, even smaller titles have higher visibility and eventually find an audience.