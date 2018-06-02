ILG Season 2: 1v1 tournaments underway - set to bring delight to solo gamers

While the team events have been going on, ILG has now opened the floor for the 1v1 gamers.

Abhishek Arora ANALYST News 02 Jun 2018, 18:45 IST 24 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The 1v1s are finally here

The Ultimate LAN wars have been underway since April and garnered a terrific response from all of India's top cities. Now, the 1v1 LAN Tournaments have begun and are sure to spice up the already intense atmosphere at the gaming cafes. The footfall is bound to increase further as there are plenty of gamers that want to show off their individual prowess in a competitive scenario.

A total of 174 minors and 90 1v1s will be contested in the mega-event followed by the Grand Finale, which will take place in October and feature the 3 main games. 16 cities, 27 cafes and 3 universities are to be covered in a span of seven months.

The amenities provided, and the ambience created during the gaming sessions at ILG Season 2 is simply top-notch. Introduction of the 1v1s is sure to be a boon for those looking to upgrade their solo skills. Gamers are always in awe of the 1v1s, where the winner takes all in intense individual matchups.

For the three majors, CS:GO, DotA, and FIFA18; the 1v1s will be contested on Friday nights, just before the team based games are played on the weekend. This is a good idea as it will enable a gamer to scout potential partners for the team event on Saturday and Sunday. The players also have a chance to win enviable Logitech G gaming merchandise.

Tournament structure of ILG Season 2

The League of Extraordinary Gamers (LXG) initiated event is successfully en route to achieving its aim to build a strong gaming ecosystem in India. A lot of admiration has been received by the ILG Season 2 management and Indian LAN Gaming is taking a turn for the better again.

Almost two months are up in this 7-month gaming extravaganza and the gamers just don't seem to get enough.

Offline registrations for the event can be made with the administrators at the partner cafes. If you think you have what it takes to be the ultimate LAN Warrior then you can also make online registrations for the team based game of your choice in your nearest city by clicking on this link: ILG Season 2 registrations

Also, follow the Facebook page for all the latest updates and never lose track of what’s coming up next in ILG Season 2. If you love watching gameplay videos, then the action from week 9 of the mega-event is also out now, follow this link to view it.