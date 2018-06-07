ILG Season 2: Gamers vie for superiority in DotA 2, CS:GO, and FIFA 18 during last week of May

DotA 2, CS:GO, and FIFA 18 - The three primary games were contested during Week 8

Abhishek Arora ANALYST News 07 Jun 2018, 13:33 IST 36 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Overview of the last week of May

The proceedings are in full swing at ILG Season 2 presently and even the 1v1 tournaments are underway.

The fourth week of May saw the three primary games being contested, namely DotA 2, CS:GO, and FIFA 18. Pune, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Mumbai were the five cities covered during this period.

Gamers went head-to-head in CS:GO at the Intencity - Xtreme Gaming Cafe in Pune. Meanwhile, intense action in DotA 2 was witnessed at 'Fusion Max' Cafe in Kolkata and 'Battle Ax' Cafe in Lucknow, respectively. Finally, talented gamers clashed against each other in FIFA 18 at 'Fatality Gaming' in Jaipur, 'Circle Gaming' in Mumbai, and 'ACG Gaming' in Pune.

The League of Extraordinary Gamers (LXG) initiated event saw a total of 239 gamers locking horns for the Rs. 1,51,000 prize pool over the week. The maximum footfall was seen in CS:GO, where 22 teams consisting of 121 players battled it out for the Rs. 75,000 prize money. DotA came in second in terms of participation with 92 players going up against each other in the two cities.

Gamers in action during week 8

The FIFA 18 showdown in Jaipur saw Divyansh Agnihotri grabbing the top spot with Tushar Yadav finishing 2nd. Sagar Vyas won the summit clash in the much-loved football game against Anang Surve in Mumbai. Finally, Saransh Jain was the winner whereas Sufi finished as runners-up in Pune.

A total of 64 games were played in the three games combined. On the whole, it was a very successful week. It is hard to believe that 8 weeks have already passed in this grand Esport tournament. Passionate and energetic gamers came in large numbers to produce some fierce gaming battles. However, you need not worry if you missed out as there is still plenty of time left and lots of prizes up for grabs in this 7-month gaming extravaganza.

If you think you have what it takes to be the ultimate LAN warrior, then register on this link. Follow the ILG Cup’s Facebook page to never miss out on any updates in this extraordinary gaming mega-event. Gameplay videos are also available on LXGTV's YouTube channel in case you enjoy watching the action.