ILG Season 2: Round-up, the good run continues in the 3rd week of May

A breakdown of all the action from the ILG Cup in the 3rd week of May

ILG will be touring as many as 16 cities this season

Esports is one of the industries that is presently booming in India. With gamers taking a keen interest in competitive gaming, more commonly referred to as Esports, companies like League of Extraordinary Gamers (LXG) are putting in a tremendous amount of effort to make it even more competitive by organizing tournaments like the ILG Cup.

The footfall during the second season of the ILG Cup has been way over what was anticipated and it continues to grow as the competition progresses.

Three games had already been played in multiple cafes over the country, namely DotA 2, CS:GO, and Fifa 18. This week went even further with two showcase games, namely Rocket League and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, making their debut in the third week of May.

Fifa 18 was played in Bangalore and Hyderabad during week three. Meanwhile, DotA 2 was contested at 'VGS' Cafe in Mumbai and 'District 9' Cafe in Ahmedabad. Bangalore saw Rocket League played at the League of Extraordinary Gamers (LXG) Cafe, ending with COD: MW being competed at LXG in Chennai.

A total of 74 teams took part across all 4 games played in the 5 cities. COD:MW brought in maximum number of players at 105, followed by DotA 2 at 69, Fifa 18 at 34, and finally Rocket League at 24. COD:MW was also the most popular with 33 games played, while Fifa 18 came in close behind with 32 games played.

A total prize pool of Rs. 2,15,000 was up for grabs. Syed Faraaz emerged victorious in Fifa 18 in Bangalore, with Sameer Singh finishing as runner-up. Idrees grabbed the top spot in Fifa 18 in Hyderabad while Bharghav Bakaraju had to settle for the 2nd spot. Team Revolution Gaming were imposing in DotA 2 in Mumbai, whereas 'Bakc Gaming' were dominant in Ahmedabad.

'Last seconds' emerged as champions in Rocket League with the 'CupCakers' finishing behind them in 2nd spot, splitting the massive prize pool of Rs. 50,000. Finally, teams battled for a huge prize pool of Rs. 1,00,000 in COD 4: MW, but team 'TNO' defied all odds to succeed, finishing in the top spot. Some grueling action ensured a second place finish for 'Violence Gaming' in COD: MW.

All in all, an extremely busy week for gamers, and it is bound to get even more engaging as we move on in the competition.

