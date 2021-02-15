"Imagine being 14 and fighting Fortnite": Epic Games settles its lawsuit against a 14-year old kid from the Czech Republic

Epic Games recently settled a three-year-long lawsuit against a 14-year old Fortnite player. The player was accused of using hacks in the game and then advertising those hacks on his YouTube channel.
The lawsuit was first introduced in 2017. In its original report from 2017, Epic Games had repeatedly termed the kid, who goes by the name of C.R, a "cheater."
The contentions cited by Epic Games against the Fortnite player were:
- Ruining the game playing experience of players who do not cheat.
- Nobody likes a cheater. And nobody likes playing with a cheater.
According to Epic Games, the accused was modifying Fortnite by changing the game code. Epic Games added that C.R. was violating the game's EULA.
Epic also stated that the C.R. had been banned from Fortnite 14 times. However, he kept coming back with fake names.
In a 2017 letter, C.R.'s mother stated that Epic Games is using her son as a scapegoat. She said that instead of trying to make an example of her child, Epic Games should focus on taking down the hacking websites.
Since C.R. was just 14 years old when he committed the mistake, many onlookers believe that the lawsuit from Epic Games was a little unnecessary. Both parties have now found a settlement.
The details of the settlement were not made public. Both Epic Games and C.R., with his court-appointed guardian, filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal.
The settlement has been approved by the Court and brought an end to a lawsuit that is almost as old as Fortnite.
According to PC Gamer, Fortnite had a little over 10 million players when the lawsuit was filed. The game had managed to reach a staggering 350 million players by the time the lawsuit was settled.
It's a little strange for a company like Epic Games to waste valuable time and resources fighting a lawsuit against a 14-year-old child.
With the amount of resources that the Fortnite development company has, they should have taken action against the source of such hacks and cheats.Published 15 Feb 2021, 16:50 IST