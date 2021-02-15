"Imagine being 14 and fighting Fortnite": Epic Games settles its lawsuit against a 14-year old kid from the Czech Republic

Epic Games recently settled a three-year-long lawsuit against a 14-year old Fortnite player. The player was accused of using hacks in the game and then advertising those hacks on his YouTube channel.

It's been 3 years since Epic Games took a 14 year old to court over Fortnite cheats, but now that lawsuit has finally reached its conclusion. https://t.co/iOqLEMsL4H#Fortnite #Gaming #Esports pic.twitter.com/dddIf9LLNa — The Esports Talk Team (@talk_esports) February 14, 2021

The lawsuit was first introduced in 2017. In its original report from 2017, Epic Games had repeatedly termed the kid, who goes by the name of C.R, a "cheater."

The contentions cited by Epic Games against the Fortnite player were:

Ruining the game playing experience of players who do not cheat.

Nobody likes a cheater. And nobody likes playing with a cheater.

According to Epic Games, the accused was modifying Fortnite by changing the game code. Epic Games added that C.R. was violating the game's EULA.

Epic also stated that the C.R. had been banned from Fortnite 14 times. However, he kept coming back with fake names.

Advertisement

Epic settles lawsuit against 14-year-old Fortnite player

In a 2017 letter, C.R.'s mother stated that Epic Games is using her son as a scapegoat. She said that instead of trying to make an example of her child, Epic Games should focus on taking down the hacking websites.

Since C.R. was just 14 years old when he committed the mistake, many onlookers believe that the lawsuit from Epic Games was a little unnecessary. Both parties have now found a settlement.

In this weeks podcast we discuss the intriguing casting of a couple upcoming shows/films, Epic games lawsuit with a 14-year-old, Riot games CEO being investigated for gender discrimination, CD Projekt Red being targeted by a cyberattack, and E3 online.https://t.co/z3yJpCsnmC pic.twitter.com/qliWGAg4oo — HPCritical (@critical_hp) February 13, 2021

The details of the settlement were not made public. Both Epic Games and C.R., with his court-appointed guardian, filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal.

The settlement has been approved by the Court and brought an end to a lawsuit that is almost as old as Fortnite.

According to PC Gamer, Fortnite had a little over 10 million players when the lawsuit was filed. The game had managed to reach a staggering 350 million players by the time the lawsuit was settled.

They used this kid as an example just like the movie/music industries. Yes they must protect the online gaming integrity but just ban. Epic will survive Tyler’s cheat code. Being killed by a Tyler is never fun.https://t.co/gzbm924wLm — Original Gamer Awe3 (@OGAwe3) February 10, 2021

Advertisement

It's a little strange for a company like Epic Games to waste valuable time and resources fighting a lawsuit against a 14-year-old child.

With the amount of resources that the Fortnite development company has, they should have taken action against the source of such hacks and cheats.