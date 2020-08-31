'Imagine if the roles were reversed': A male gamer shares his #MeToo story

The Metoo movement began somewhere towards the middle of 2017, when American actress Alyssa Milano accused Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her. In the coming months, the movement became a worldwide phenomenon, as women everywhere began to share their experiences, of which they had never spoken about.

At its very core, the MeToo movement empowered women to speak against men who had used existing power structures to ill-treat, or mistreat, them.

A few months ago, we spoke about the MeToo gaming movement that had gained momentum after multiple women stepped forward. It had all begun when a Destiny 2 streamer had been accused of gross sexual misconduct by multiple women.

The MeToo gaming movement caught on quickly, with various important personalities of the gaming world getting caught in the allegations.

While it was all scary and terrible, it must be remembered that this movement does not only exist for women who have been ill-treated. Various males have also come out with their Metoo stories, which have involved both men and women. In furtherance of that trend, another male gamer recently came out with a MeToo story of his own.

Image Credits: ftijournal

Male gamer shares his #MeToo story

Dyfo, or dyingfood, is a Fortnite and COD: Warzone gamer who also posts lifestyle and IRL videos. His YouTube account has around 50k subscribers. In the video that we talk about, he apologizes to fans in advance for telling the story rather animatedly, and reminds them that every person has a different way of dealing with things.

The incident is back from 2012, when the streamer was just out of his teens. It was on St Patrick’s Day, when Dyfo, who had recently turned 21, went to a house party with a friend. His friend liked a girl, and he managed to get them both into the party. The neighborhood itself was sketchy, and the streamer only knew two people there, apart from his friend.

The other person he knew, apart from the girl his friend liked, was another lady who he called 'Audrey'. The rest of the gathering was filled with older people who Dyfo did not know. As it turned out, his friend got busy with the girl he liked, while the streamer was left behind in the living room with Audrey and the other strangers.

Advertisement

Image credits: The Verge

They drank a lot for a long time, towards the end of which the Dyfo was hardly alert. Afterwards, the group decided to go down to the basement, and Audrey took Dyfo along as well. The rest of the people began consuming narcotics, while the streamer ended up drinking more on account of peer pressure.

In the basement, he passed, out, and did not remember anything that happened afterwards. When he came to, he was horrified to find himself alone with the girl, in a compromising position. While he did think about making a scene, he decided not to, and reminded the viewers throughout that he wasn’t 'interested' in Audrey the same way as she was. Regardless, he got away from the house as soon as he could.

While the story itself was told rather humorously, the incident he described was disturbing, to say the least. You can watch the entire MeToo story video below: