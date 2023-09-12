India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) 2023: Schedule, venue, key speakers, ticket prices, and more

India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) is the premier event for anything related to video games and the industry in the subcontinent. This year's iteration of the occasion is confirmed for the first week of November. The organizers have also released details of the ticket prices, key speakers, sponsors, and more for interested participants and audiences to peruse.
Describing the event, the official website states:
"The conference prides itself on an event "By the industry" in that the event is organized by industry volunteers, with support from corporates and industry leaders."
Read on to find out about all the available information for IGDC 2023.
IGDC 2023: Dates, venue, ticket prices, and more information
IGDC 2023 will take place from Thursday, November 2, to Sunday, November 5, this year. It will be held at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre. The ticket prices mentioned on the official website are as follows:
Early Bird - 3500 INR (Sale ends by September 15, 2023, at 11 pm IST)
- Entry on all three days of the Conference (Nov 2, 3, and 4)
- Entry to Sessions & Expo Area
- Lunch on all three days of the Conference
- Access to After Parties (Limited Beverage)
- Access to meeting platform
VIP Pass - 65000 INR
- Entry on all three days of the Conference (November 2, 3, and 4)
- Access to Sessions & Expo Area
- Lunch on all three days of the Conference at the VIP zone
- Access to VIP Pre-event Mixer on November 1
- Access to VIP Zone at official IGDC After Parties
- Access to Speaker Lounge
Tickets can be found here.
Those who want to make bulk bookings are advised to send a mail intimating that to [email protected]. Nearby accommodations have been listed by the organizers and can be found here.
IGDC 2023: All speakers and sponsors announced
The following speakers have been confirmed for this year's event on the official website:
- Ryan Faraji EA Create XDI - Head of Content @ EA
- Abhishek Malpani - CEO @ Funcell Games Pvt Ltd
- Joseph Cairns - CEO @ Adventure Recruitment
- Vinod Reddy Karnati - Data Scientist @ Winzo Games
- Mukul Negi - Indie Game Developer @ Rayll Studios
- Mohsin Memon - Director of Learning Games @ Gamitar Learning
- Dennis Micka - Senior Game Designer @ Guerrilla
- Edouard Imbert - Associate Combat Design Lead @ Larian Studios
- Prasanth Nori - Outreach & Engagement Manager @ Scratch Foundation
- Suzanne Freyjadis - Director of Global Development @ IGDA
- Taewon Yun - CBO @ Super Evil Megacorp
- Joe Weinhoffer - Game Director @ Firaxis Games
- Kadri Harma - Founder @ GameFounders
- Shalin Shodhan - Director @ Masala Games
- Sophie Vo - General Manager @ Savage Games
- Mikael Andersson - Game Director @ Paradox Interactive
- Aaron Thibault - Executive Director @ Gearbox Entertainment
- Sudhir Kamath - COO @ Nazara Technologies
- Steven L. Kent - Author/Historian @ Crown Book/Scouts Life
- Whitney Beltrán - Studio Head @ Dawon Entertainment
- Ajinkya Apte - CEO @ Snapser Inc
- Dustin Adair - Founder and CEO @ Scary Robot
- Kenji Kato - CEO @ SQOOL Co.,Ltd
- Sahil Ramani - Sr.Software Engineer @ Zoox Inc
- Daniel Mullins - Indie Game Developer @ Daniel Mullins Games
- Mohsin Ahmed - Executive Producer - Rovio
- Jikku Ben - Lead Designer @ Nukebox Studios
- Sho Sato - CEO @ LUDiMUS
- Neale Hemrajani - Executive/Producer @ Annapurna Interactive
- Sagar Nair - Co-Founder & CEO @ Qlan
- Rohit N Jagasia - Founder & CEO @ Revenant Esports
- Udita Dutta - Founder & Director @ Artsmith Concepts & Visions
The organizers have also confirmed the following sponsors for IGDC 2023:
- Unreal Engine
- Nazara Technologies Limited
- Krafton
- Government of Telangana
- MIXI
- Xbox
- Winzo
- Elevation
- TapNation
- Audiomob
- Payoneer
- 88games
- Yandex
- SocialPeta
- liftoff
With all the speakers confirmed, audiences will surely get to hear more about game development and its recent trends, specifically concerning India. They will also get to try out new and exciting games and learn about IGDC Awards 2023 winners.
We will keep this article updated with any new information when available.