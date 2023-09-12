India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) 2023: Schedule, venue, key speakers, ticket prices, and more

India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) is the premier event for anything related to video games and the industry in the subcontinent. This year's iteration of the occasion is confirmed for the first week of November. The organizers have also released details of the ticket prices, key speakers, sponsors, and more for interested participants and audiences to peruse.

Describing the event, the official website states:

"The conference prides itself on an event "By the industry" in that the event is organized by industry volunteers, with support from corporates and industry leaders."

Read on to find out about all the available information for IGDC 2023.

IGDC 2023: Dates, venue, ticket prices, and more information

IGDC 2023 will take place from Thursday, November 2, to Sunday, November 5, this year. It will be held at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre. The ticket prices mentioned on the official website are as follows:

Early Bird - 3500 INR (Sale ends by September 15, 2023, at 11 pm IST)

Entry on all three days of the Conference (Nov 2, 3, and 4)

Entry to Sessions & Expo Area

Lunch on all three days of the Conference

Access to After Parties (Limited Beverage)

Access to meeting platform

VIP Pass - 65000 INR

Entry on all three days of the Conference (November 2, 3, and 4)

Access to Sessions & Expo Area

Lunch on all three days of the Conference at the VIP zone

Access to VIP Pre-event Mixer on November 1

Access to VIP Zone at official IGDC After Parties

Access to Speaker Lounge

Tickets can be found here.

Expand Tweet

Those who want to make bulk bookings are advised to send a mail intimating that to [email protected]. Nearby accommodations have been listed by the organizers and can be found here.

IGDC 2023: All speakers and sponsors announced

The following speakers have been confirmed for this year's event on the official website:

Ryan Faraji EA Create XDI - Head of Content @ EA

Abhishek Malpani - CEO @ Funcell Games Pvt Ltd

Joseph Cairns - CEO @ Adventure Recruitment

Vinod Reddy Karnati - Data Scientist @ Winzo Games

Mukul Negi - Indie Game Developer @ Rayll Studios

Mohsin Memon - Director of Learning Games @ Gamitar Learning

Dennis Micka - Senior Game Designer @ Guerrilla

Edouard Imbert - Associate Combat Design Lead @ Larian Studios

Prasanth Nori - Outreach & Engagement Manager @ Scratch Foundation

Suzanne Freyjadis - Director of Global Development @ IGDA

Taewon Yun - CBO @ Super Evil Megacorp

Joe Weinhoffer - Game Director @ Firaxis Games

Kadri Harma - Founder @ GameFounders

Shalin Shodhan - Director @ Masala Games

Sophie Vo - General Manager @ Savage Games

Mikael Andersson - Game Director @ Paradox Interactive

Aaron Thibault - Executive Director @ Gearbox Entertainment

Sudhir Kamath - COO @ Nazara Technologies

Steven L. Kent - Author/Historian @ Crown Book/Scouts Life

Whitney Beltrán - Studio Head @ Dawon Entertainment

Ajinkya Apte - CEO @ Snapser Inc

Dustin Adair - Founder and CEO @ Scary Robot

Kenji Kato - CEO @ SQOOL Co.,Ltd

Sahil Ramani - Sr.Software Engineer @ Zoox Inc

Daniel Mullins - Indie Game Developer @ Daniel Mullins Games

Mohsin Ahmed - Executive Producer - Rovio

Jikku Ben - Lead Designer @ Nukebox Studios

Sho Sato - CEO @ LUDiMUS

Neale Hemrajani - Executive/Producer @ Annapurna Interactive

Sagar Nair - Co-Founder & CEO @ Qlan

Rohit N Jagasia - Founder & CEO @ Revenant Esports

Udita Dutta - Founder & Director @ Artsmith Concepts & Visions

The organizers have also confirmed the following sponsors for IGDC 2023:

Unreal Engine

Nazara Technologies Limited

Krafton

Government of Telangana

MIXI

Xbox

Winzo

Elevation

TapNation

Audiomob

Payoneer

88games

Yandex

SocialPeta

liftoff

Expand Tweet

With all the speakers confirmed, audiences will surely get to hear more about game development and its recent trends, specifically concerning India. They will also get to try out new and exciting games and learn about IGDC Awards 2023 winners.

We will keep this article updated with any new information when available.