TSM-Entity Lifts India Today PUBG Mobile League

Trinity Gaming India, along with India Today newsgroup, had organized the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament - India Today League PUBG Mobile Invitational, where the top 20 tier-1 teams participated to win the prize pool worth ₹2.5 lakh.

The trophy has been grabbed by one of the most competitive teams in India - TSM Entity. The final results are out and TSM-Entity, in sync with several expectations, lifted the India Today PUBG Mobile Invitational Tournament 2020.

Final Point Table and Match Statistics

Top 10 teams in the points table

TSM-Entity took home the winners trophy by a massive margin in the points table. They got the better of the other teams, both in terms of their Kill Points and Place Points. TSMxEN-Gatak currently manages the team, which includes TSMxEN-Jonathan, TSMxEN-Clutchgod, TSMxEN-Neyoo, and TSMxEN-zGod. In the last game of the tournament, TSM-Entity finished 9th.

11-20 Standings of the tournament

Team IND finished third in the tournament with a total of 152 points. TSM-Entity won 252 points, while Soul and Fnatic finished the competition with 164 and 138 points respectively. The statistics of the four matches of the final day are as follows.

First Match - Sanhok

Winners: TSM (13 Kills)

Second Place: MagaStar (8 Kills)

Third Place: Fnatic (5 Kills)

Second Match - Miramar

Winners: Soul (7 Kills)

Second Place: 8bit (11 Kills)

Third Place: Team IND (5 Kills)

Third Match - Vikendi

Winners: UMEx (5 Kills)

Second Place: TSM (16 Kills)

Third Place: GodLike (5 Kills)

Fourth Match - Erangel

Winners: Elementrix (16 Kills)

Second Place: UMEx (8 Kills)

Third Place: GodLike (6 Kills)

Summary of the Final Day

TSM-Entity are the winners

The points table showed some fluctuations as far as the third and fourth positions were concerned. Team Soul, till the third match, was in third position and was followed by Fnatic in fourth spot. Team PH also managed to be in the top 8 till the last game.

Prize Pool of India Today PUBG Mobile Invitational 2020

There was an intense fight between TSM-Entity and SynerGE Gaming in the closing encounter. However, TSM-Entity players - Jonathan and Clucthgod were killed in the initial combat.

In the final match, Fnatic was holding the center of the safe zone. Soul and Hydra were knocking each other down in the second last zone. Additionally, PH and GodLike were engaged in a close-combat fight inside the buildings near School.

