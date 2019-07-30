Indian Air Force Back With New Mobile Air Combat Game, Scheduled to Launch On July 31

Credit: twitter.com/IAF_MCC

After the tremendous success of previous most realistic air combat mobile game, Guardians of the Skies, Indian Air Force is set to launch its another single-player air combat game on July 31, 2019.

Indian Air Force recently launched teaser of this upcoming game on its Facebook and Twitter handle. The previous IAF game was developed by Threye Interactive Pvt Ltd., but this time it's not clear about who is the developer of this new game.

According to the Indian Air Force, the game will launch single-player mode and multiplayer version of the game will be released in the near future. The game will be available for both Android and iOS mobile users on Google Play and App Store.

Glimpse about the old IAF game - Guardians of the Skies:

The game was launched on July 2014 in the presence of Air Marshal S Sukumar.

It is available on Android, iOS and Windows platform.

There are two modes in this game: Arcade and Cockpit Simulation.

Game feature the Tejas, Sukhoi SU-30, M2000, Phalcon, C130, C17, ALH Dhruv and Mi 35 aircraft.

Decoding teaser of the new IAF game:

The teaser starts with a tagline, 'I AM AN AIR WARRIOR' followed by showing IAF's vintage but in service MiG-21 fighter jet on the airforce runway.

Video shows Sukhoi SU-30 taking off from the runway followed by some air maneuver of the attack helicopter and indigenous supersonic single-engine fighter jet - Tejas.

Later on, you can see the dogfight of twin-engine MiG-29 with some unknown aircraft. Also, the formation of Sukhoi SU-30 with its squadron and engaging with the enemy's fight jet.

The teaser ends with a logo of the IAF's game with a tagline, 'A Cut Above'.

According to the IAF social media handle, the game is scheduled to launch on July 31 of this month on both Android and iOS platform. We have to wait for some more days for this exciting and thrilling mobile game experience.

