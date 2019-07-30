×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Indian Air Force Back With New Mobile Air Combat Game, Scheduled to Launch On July 31

Akshay
CONTRIBUTOR
News
7   //    30 Jul 2019, 11:20 IST

Credit: twitter.com/IAF_MCC
Credit: twitter.com/IAF_MCC

After the tremendous success of previous most realistic air combat mobile game, Guardians of the Skies, Indian Air Force is set to launch its another single-player air combat game on July 31, 2019.

Indian Air Force recently launched teaser of this upcoming game on its Facebook and Twitter handle. The previous IAF game was developed by Threye Interactive Pvt Ltd., but this time it's not clear about who is the developer of this new game.

According to the Indian Air Force, the game will launch single-player mode and multiplayer version of the game will be released in the near future. The game will be available for both Android and iOS mobile users on Google Play and App Store.

Glimpse about the old IAF game - Guardians of the Skies:

The game was launched on July 2014 in the presence of Air Marshal S Sukumar.

It is available on Android, iOS and Windows platform.

There are two modes in this game: Arcade and Cockpit Simulation.

Game feature the Tejas, Sukhoi SU-30, M2000, Phalcon, C130, C17, ALH Dhruv and Mi 35 aircraft.

Decoding teaser of the new IAF game:

The teaser starts with a tagline, 'I AM AN AIR WARRIOR' followed by showing IAF's vintage but in service MiG-21 fighter jet on the airforce runway.

Advertisement

Video shows Sukhoi SU-30 taking off from the runway followed by some air maneuver of the attack helicopter and indigenous supersonic single-engine fighter jet - Tejas.

Later on, you can see the dogfight of twin-engine MiG-29 with some unknown aircraft. Also, the formation of Sukhoi SU-30 with its squadron and engaging with the enemy's fight jet.

The teaser ends with a logo of the IAF's game with a tagline, 'A Cut Above'.

According to the IAF social media handle, the game is scheduled to launch on July 31 of this month on both Android and iOS platform. We have to wait for some more days for this exciting and thrilling mobile game experience.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News.











Advertisement
Top 5 Battle Royale Games With Different Genre To Play On Your Mobile Device June 2019
RELATED STORY
EA Play E3 2019: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gameplay World Premiere Showcases Phenomenal Star Wars Combat; Gameplay and More
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Update: PUBG X Godzilla 2 Crossover and Official Update 0.13.0 Arrives On May 31
RELATED STORY
Top Competitive Mobile Platform Games Involved With Esports 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Tips: 3 Things to keep in mind to survive in the end-game of matches on PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming Team Deathmatch Mode In PUBG Update 0.13.0
RELATED STORY
PUBG Future Update Includes Parkour, Erangel 2.0 and New Out-Game Mechanics
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Battle Adda II, the Battle of Indian Streamers, is Back; List of 20 Teams Released, All You Need To Know
RELATED STORY
PUBG Tips: 4 Things to keep in mind to excel in the early game of PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Update: PUBG Mobile to get Erangel 2.0 and Walking Dead Crossover very soon
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us