Indian Esports Athletes at Asian Games - 2018

Esports at Asian Games 2018

Indian esports athletes will be participating in the Asian Games -2018, Jakarta. Esports has been included as a "demonstration" sport in Asian Games -2018.

Indian esports athletes had won the South Asian Regional Qualifiers for the Asian Games (Pro Evolution Soccer, Hearthstone, Clash Royale & Arena of Valor) qualifying them for the main event at Asian Games-2018, Jakarta.

These athletes are Navaneetha Anand and Ankur Diwakar (Pro Evolution Soccer), Tirth Mehta (HearthStone), Karan Manganani (Clash Royale) and Arena of Valor (AOV) Team consists of Tanmay Kumar, Abhineel Bajoria, Giridhar K Sajeev, Harsh Maan and Vishwajeet Singh Tomar.

India had the second highest number of teams who had qualified for the main event post the Regional Qualifiers along with Hong Kong after Vietnam. and now will be competing at the main event at Asian Games-2018, Jakarta.

"It's a Big Milestone which has been achieved. History was made when OCA had announced the inclusion of Esports in Asian Games and we (as Indian Esports Community) are proud that India is part of this historic moment. India's participation in Esports at Asian Games-2018 paves out bigger and more opportunities for Indian esports athletes. Our athletes created a mark by winning the South Asian Regional Qualifiers and we are confident that we will win a couple of medals at Asian Games" - Mr. Lokesh Suji (Director, Esports Federation of India)

" I am feeling proud and honored to be able to participate in Asian games esports event. It's like dream come true. We as a team will get a chance to interact with many more like-minded people those who play esports with full devotion and dedication. looking forward to making my country proud. I also hope that the next Asian games will see esports as a medal event." - Harsh Maan (AOV Esports Athlete)

"Every athlete would feel proud of representing their nation in the Asian Games/ Olympics, and I feel the same. I have been practicing really hard and hoping that it pays off at the main event." - Tirth Mehta (Hearthstone - Esports Athlete)

"You will never get such a tremendous moment in life than representing India in Asian games for the Esport" - Navaneetha Krishnan (PES - Esports Athlete)

"I don’t want to just represent India, I am going there to WIN a medal for India, I want the world to know that India is a force to reckon with when it comes to esports. This is the first time that something like this is happening and I am glad that India has made it through to the main stage." Ankur Diwakar (PES - Esports Athlete)

"Feeling ecstatic to represent India in Asian games" - Abhineel Bajoria (AOV Esports Athlete)

"I feel happy and much more proud to be able to represent India on an International platform. A dream come true. Hope I can do justice by those who believe in me and the whole team" - Giridhar k Sajeev (AOV Esports Athlete)