Indian Gaming League announces the launch of IGL Championship Cup Season 1

The Indian Gaming League launched the Championship Cup Season 1, featuring six Esports titles offering a whopping prize pool of ₹2.5 Lakhs.

This will be the first of its kind tournament to boost the Esports ecosystem in India and cater to the increasing demand for innovative and interactive games.

The tournament will witness users competing in six thrilling games: Call of Duty Mobile, Free Fire, Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, Valorant, and one that is yet to be decided. The match is all set to commence on 15th March 2021 and will conclude on 28th April 2021.

This is an open tournament, and users can register themselves from the official website to participate.

About Indian Gaming League

IGL was created by a team of gamers who strongly felt that Indian gamers needed a platform to jump-start their gaming careers. They wanted to make it easier for people to play for fun and prospectively turn their passion into a profession.

Participating in IGL will give amateur and professional gamers the ability to earn reasonable incomes through gaming. Top tier gamers will also receive an opportunity to compete with other professionals on a national level.

This is the platform where one can level up and make a career playing their favorite games. Gamers should keep an eye out for other tournaments.

CEO of the Indian Gaming League, Yash Pariani, expressed his elation about the announcement and said,

"E-sports has picked up pace and its future indeed seems promising. We are prepping up for the launch of IGL Championship Cup Season 1 and are anticipating a good response from the gamers. We are making concerted efforts to make this journey thrilling and exciting for the users. The Championship cup will be followed up with the first of its kind awards show. Which will be a star studded event with an aim to honour Esports and to motivate the youth to pursue Esports gaming. This will bring us closer to our broader vision of making Esports & IGL a household name ‘’

Director of Hindustan Talkies, Ashish Chowdhry, shared his joy by stating,

"The online gaming sector is at its prime in the present times. India possessing the largest youth population and witnessing a surge in smartphone usage combined with the availability of the internet will help in the growth and acceptance of e-sports. With this collaboration with Indian Gaming League, we at Hindustan Talkies wish to foray into the e-sports sector and connect with the vast and diverse audiences. We extend our best wishes to IGL for their championship league and are eagerly waiting for the awards night. "

The Indian Gaming League has successfully created a place for itself. It has earned an enormous user base and has grown threefold in the last 12 months. It also hosted over 3000 gaming tournaments in 2020.