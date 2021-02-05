Indian naval ship, INS Mysore, is making its way to World of Warships

The MMO, free-to-play naval combat-themed game, World of Warships, will be getting a special addition to their roster of vessels.

Wargaming, the developers, have announced the inclusion of the legendary INS Mysore, which will be the first Indian naval ship of its kind to hit the game since it was launched in 2015.

The INS Mysore was a Fiji-class cruiser commissioned to the Indian Navy in 1957 (Image via World of Warships)

With World of Warships primarily being a game that focuses on strategy above anything else, players will be quite interested to know just what the INS Mysore is capable of.

The award-winning MMO has over 200 million registered players and is, by far, one of the most popular naval combat games to hit the video game market.

Its incredible historical accuracy, built into a multiplayer PvE and PvP format, allows World of Warships to provide hours of fun and strategy to its fans.

INS Mysore makes its way to World of Warships

The inclusion of the INS Mysore in World of Warships is an attempt at attracting more Indian players (Image via World of Warships)

To those unaware, the INS Mysore was a Fiji-class cruiser commissioned to the Indian Navy in 1957. She was once a part of the royal navy and served in World War II under the name of HMS Nigeria.

She was the second cruiser to be purchased by independent India and later served as the flagship for the western fleet. It was also the command ship for the raid on Karachi Harbor in 1971.

The inclusion of the INS Mysore in World of Warships is an attempt at attracting more Indian players. The game was already tailored for the Indian market, as it includes historically accurate Indian content, USPs like localized pricing for Indian players, tri color-themed camouflage, and now an Indian naval ship.

The INS Mysore was the command ship for the raid on Karachi Harbor in 1971 (Image via World of Warships)

When speaking on the launch of INS Mysore, Rajeev Girdhar, European Publishing Director for World of Warships and India Operations Lead, said:

“We are thrilled to finally introduce the INS Mysore for our players in India and across the world. Ever since our India launch we’ve been working closely with our partners to engage with our ever-growing Indian player base and provide them with unique themed content like Tri-Color camouflages in-game!"

"India’s growth into a naval superpower of the modern age and the exponentially growing appetite for immersive gaming in the country has led us to build and develop a whole new range of exciting content that augments the already exceptional gaming experience.”

The addition of the INS Mysore in World of Warships will make the game more immersive for Indian audiences and help its player base grow even larger.