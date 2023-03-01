Indian Online Casino Players Know What They Want and How to Get It

The Desi Gaming Market Shows “Remarkable Levels of Maturity”

Experts monitoring the Indian online gaming market for real money are observing “remarkable levels of maturity”. Desi gaming communities are following and driving the global trends which has led to a notable “convergence of tastes” between Indian players and their counterparts from around the world.

Indian online casino gamers readily embrace next-generation gaming products and solutions, and have substantial online visibility across all globally popular genres such as game shows, roulette, and card-comparing games like blackjack and baccarat.

The dominating player demand is for games hosted by human dealers and broadcasted live from studios or actual brick-and-mortar casinos. To hope for commercial success, a game should be as immersive and visually dynamic as possible, and support a wide range of intervention methods and other interactive features, including player chats.

Using these elements, today’s casino games enhance the feeling of participation and control, driving high levels of user engagement. Many popular games cross over into other genres in order to offer extra chances for prizes or bonuses, have quick-play options, or contain Augmented or Virtual Reality (AR/VR) elements.

Such are the conclusions drawn by the market researchers at SevenJackpots who have analysed internal business intelligence data on turnovers, active users, and played games for the first 10 months of 2022 provided by the Casino Days India online gaming platform.

Game Shows Outperform Roulette and Blackjack

More than a third of the platform’s turnover for the whole analysed period was generated by game shows which contributed 34.48 percent for the whole 10 months and 32.81 percent for the three months between August and October.

Roulette games follow, bringing in 22.91 percent of the realised turnovers between January and October, and raising their relative weight to 26.79 percent during the last three months of the analysed period.

Other casino classics blackjack and baccarat take the next two positions with shares of 16.11 and 7.45 percent of the 10-month turnovers respectively, as well as 10.37 and 9.04 percent shares of the 3-month turnovers, marking a sharp, but perhaps temporary, decline in interest towards blackjack after the middle of 2022.

Slots, a distinctly separate category of casino games boasting more than 500 individual titles, register stable shares of 4.59 and 4.54 percent. Slots remain one of the few casino game types that are played without a live dealer, but many of them more than compensate on the visual design side.

The interesting thing with slot games is that they are often short-lived, quick to rise to fame, but also quick to disappear into the lower ranks when the next big hit shows up.

Asian and Indian games like Sic Bo, Andar Bahar, Dragon Tiger and Teen Patti also hold significant shares of generated casino turnovers, together with their Western counterparts.

The Advance of Game Shows

Game shows have been driving large audiences to the TV screens for decades with the likes of “Wheel of Fortune” and “Deal or No Deal” becoming all-time classics. Technology and digitization have allowed such content to be produced and streamed live by regular casino operators, and not necessarily large TV studios or networks, and shows are now the largest macro category of online casino games.

“The revolutionary new genre kept features familiar and appreciated by most players – the real-time excitement of decision-making, the virtual representation of a social event, charismatic hosts, and easy-to-grasp game rules. Moreover, there has always been a reference to elements of skill, even if there is little or no knowledge involved,”

the SevenJackpots research team points out.

