Indian players get 'network login failed' error as PUBG Mobile ban officially begins

On 2nd September, the Ministry of Information and Technology invoked its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act and imposed a ban on 118 Chinese apps and games. The list included two of the most prominent battle royale game on the mobile platform - PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

With the ban now in place, several players have begun facing the 'network login failed error' when they try to log in to the game.

PUBG Mobile ban officially comes into effect

The PUBG Mobile ban in India is gradually coming into effect. Earlier today, i.e., on 4th September, PUBG Mobile was removed from Google Play Store and the App Store.

Several players have reported that they have been facing a ‘network login failed’ error since yesterday, and it is likely because the games’ servers are now being taken down or blocked as a result of the ban.

For some users, the game is still running fine. However, all the servers are likely to be withdrawn soon. PUBG Mobile Lite users are also facing the same error.

An official from PUBG Mobile India discord server confirmed this fact, stating:

"The error is due to the servers being taken down/blocked. It might reflect in a few servers now because of the ban, slowly it will start affecting all the players."There is no definite time frame for this.'

List of all the games that have been banned: