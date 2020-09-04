Create
Indian players get 'network login failed' error as PUBG Mobile ban officially begins

Network error login failed error in PUBG Mobile (Image Source: wallpapercave.com and onlygfx.com)
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 04 Sep 2020, 15:12 IST
Feature
On 2nd September, the Ministry of Information and Technology invoked its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act and imposed a ban on 118 Chinese apps and games. The list included two of the most prominent battle royale game on the mobile platform - PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. 

With the ban now in place, several players have begun facing the 'network login failed error' when they try to log in to the game.

PUBG Mobile ban officially comes into effect

The PUBG Mobile ban in India is gradually coming into effect. Earlier today, i.e., on 4th September, PUBG Mobile was removed from Google Play Store and the App Store.

Several players have reported that they have been facing a ‘network login failed’ error since yesterday, and it is likely because the games’ servers are now being taken down or blocked as a result of the ban.

For some users, the game is still running fine. However, all the servers are likely to be withdrawn soon. PUBG Mobile Lite users are also facing the same error.

An official from PUBG Mobile India discord server confirmed this fact, stating:

"The error is due to the servers being taken down/blocked. It might reflect in a few servers now because of the ban, slowly it will start affecting all the players."There is no definite time frame for this.'

List of all the games that have been banned:

  1. Cyber Hunter
  2. Cyber Hunter Lite
  3. Knives Out-No rules, just fight!
  4. Super Mecha Champions
  5. LifeAfter
  6. Dawn of Isles
  7. Ludo World-Ludo Superstar
  8. Chess Rush
  9. PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik
  10. PUBG MOBILE LITE
  11. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
  12. Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
  13. Dank Tanks
  14. Warpath
  15. Game of Sultans
  16. Carrom Friends: Carrom Board & Pool Game-
  17. Ludo All-Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
  18. Bike Racing: Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
  19. Rangers Of Oblivion: Online Action MMO RPG Game
  20. Road of Kings- Endless Glory
  21. Murderous Pursuits
  22. Mobile Legends: Pocket
  23. "Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
  24. MARVEL Super War NetEase Games
  25. AFK Arena
  26. Creative Destruction NetEase Games
  27. Crusaders of Light NetEase Games
  28. Mafia City Yotta Games
  29. Onmyoji NetEase Games
  30. Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games
  31. Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games
  32. Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
  33. Soul Hunters
  34. Rules of Survival
Published 04 Sep 2020, 15:12 IST
PUBG
