Infinite Craft: How to make Holy Water

If you're playing Infinite Craft and are feeling extra theological today, this guide should come in handy. Holy Water can help you unlock all sorts of stuff, especially on the religious side.

It's actually pretty easy to make, but we'll make sure you get there. We'll also take a look at some of these other items you can unlock using them. Also, just for fun, we'll see what happens when you combine it with Vampire. Our guess? Probably nothing good - if you're a vampire, anyway.

How to make Holy Water in Infinite Craft

You're not going to believe this - or maybe you will, actually. It's such an obvious recipe that you'd be forgiven for thinking "There's no way they'd use that to make Holy Water!" But, my friends, you'd be wrong. That's exactly what they used to make Holy Water.

To make Holy Water, you need to combine Water... with Wine.

See? I told you.

So, considering you start with Water already, let's go over the easiest way to make Wine. Interestingly, it doesn't involve Grapes.

Combine Water and Earth to get Plant. Mix Plant with Wind to create Dandelion. Finally, mix Dandelion with Water to get Wine.

We should also point out that this is a nice little nod to classic science fiction author Ray Bradbury, who such classic novels as Fahrenheit 451, The Martian Chronicles, and, of course, Dandelion Wine.

Now, all that's left is to combine Wine and Water and, SHAZAM, you've got Holy Water.

Now that you have Holy Water... what do you do with it?

Other Infinite Craft recipes that use Holy Water

Holy Water recipes in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal.Fun)

There are a plethora of items that can be crafted using Holy Water. It's basically the Swiss Army Knife of Infinite Craft (though, we'll be covering how to make Swiss Army Knife very shortly.) Let's go over just a handful of different items you can create.

Combine Holy Water with:

Itself to create Holy Lake .

. Fire to create Vampire

to create Vampire to turn it into Dust (sorry, Vampire !)

to turn it into (sorry, !) Rain to make Rainbow

to make Salt to make Soup (for some reason)

to make (for some reason) Island to make Atlantis

to make Tree to make Jesus

to make Moon to make Werewolf

to make Sun to make Angel

to make Pirate to make Priest

What did you manage to unlock? Let us know in the comments section!