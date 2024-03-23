Infinite Craft: 5 other Neal.Fun games to try.

If you're among the thousands of Infinite Craft players in the world, you've probably torn yourself away from the game for a minute to check out the website it's hosted on. If not, let us introduce you to Neal.fun, and also, Neal.

Neal Agarwal, a programmer who Business Insider called "one of the web's most original minds, founded Neal.fun in 2017. He's actually been coding since he was nine years old (he's in his mid-20s now), but the site that shares his first name is his major claim to fame.

Infinite Craft also isn't the first game from Neal to go viral. But we'll get to that in a bit.

Infinite Craft isn't Neal's only "game"

The games on Neal's website aren't, strictly speaking, all "games." Agarwal has playfully and, let's face it, more accurately referred to them as "web toys." That being said, some features there are more... game-ish than others.

So, we're going to look at five of them in this article. If you're like me and are into Infinite Craft, these five other "web toys" on the site should more than wet your whistle.

1) The Password Game

The requirements get weirder from here (Image via Neal.Fun)

You've been there before. You're setting up a new account somewhere online, and it's time to choose your password. If you're like many, you use an old standby to remember it more easily. Like your best friend's dog's maiden name plus the year Jan Michael Vincent was born and a few random characters.

However, for many sites, that simply isn't good enough. Your password must also contain several other elements to make it harder to guess. For your own safety, of course. I swear, when signing up for Twitch, it took me 20 minutes to finally think of a password that met the site's approval.

Well, the Password Game takes this situation and turns it into something a bit more enjoyable. It starts out simply enough - "Please choose a password." What follows is a series of ever more ridiculous and specific requirements. Such as "The digits in your password must add up to 25," "Your password must include a month of the year," and "Your password must include one of our sponsors."

What keeps this from being just a puzzle with one solution is how it incorporates real-world changes into the requirements. For example, one will force you to add an emoji version of whatever phase the moon is currently in.

Overall, like Infinite Craft, the Password Game can seriously drain away a ton of your precious free time.

2) The Auction Game

The Auction Game (Image via Neal.fun)

So, there's a game featured in the Jackbox Party Pack 2 that I like a lot called Bidiots. It's a multiplayer party game where players draw pictures on their smartphones based on prompts, which are then assigned a specific value they can be sold for. Then, players will bid on the other drawings in the hopes of "selling" them for a profit. It's... trust me, it's fun. Go play it.

While you're on the hunt for people to play with, pop on over to Neal.fun and check out the Auction Game. When you're not playing Infinite Craft, that is.

After clicking "Start," you're provided with the first of nine artifacts - famous paintings, historical documents, sculptures, etc. All you have to do is guess the current value of said artifact. The closer you get to the actual figure, the more points you earn. After guessing on nine of these, you're given your final score. Then, you do it all over again in an attempt to beat your score.

That's it. That's the game. The real value in the game isn't in the actual gameplay - it's in researching the artifacts to determine what you're going to "bid" on them. Each image is also accompanied by relevant information - usually the piece's name, the artist, and when it was composed.

Unlike some of Neal's other games, which you can usually get lost in through them alone, the Auction Games gives you just enough rope to climb down a rabbit hole of your own making.

3) Rocks

Yep. Those are rocks, all right. (Image via Neal.fun)

Unlike "Infinite Craft", Rocks is specifically and exactly what it says it is on the tin. Opening the game produces four rocks - rocks you can move around on the screen, stack (or attempt to stack) on top of each other, or throw around. All the while, relaxing ocean sounds play in the background.

When Neal describes his games as "web toys," this is a prime example of what he means. There's no real objective or purpose to these four little digital stones. You just play around with them - like a fidget toy, but in your web browser. And it's oddly satisfying. It's not as addictive as Infinite Craft, but it provides a pretty zen experience.

4) Design the New iPhone

I think my iPhone design is going to TAKE OFF! (Get it? OK, I'll shut up) (Image via Neal.fun)

This is yet another instance of "the name tells you everything," as Design the New iPhone lets you do exactly that. Imagine you're given a multitude of physical elements to add to the next Apple smartphone and free reign to decide what gets used. Also, imagine that you're insane. That makes this game even more fun.

Players start off with all the different elements you'd expect on an iPhone. Then, things start to get weird. Suddenly, you're given Android logos, HDMI ports, and even a propeller. Once you've completed your masterpiece, the app will then determine how much Apple would probably sell it for. It even gets Tim Apple... I mean, Tim Cook's stamp of approval.

Take a look at my creation and imagine playing Infinite Craft on that bad boy!

5) Draw a Perfect Circle

A perfect circle isn't as easy to draw as you think (Image via Neal.fun)

Grab your mouse (or stylus if you're on a thing that lets you use a stylus) and attempt to draw a perfect circle. There you go. According to StackExchange Math, a perfect circle is "a shape consisting of all the infinite points that are a distance r from a central point."

You could attempt to draw the popular metal band fronted by Maynard James Keenan (well, one of them, anyway), but you're probably not going to get any points for it. Well, you would from me, but not the game.

These are just five fun apps you can find and play for free on Neal.Fun - six if you include Infinite Craft (Which we do). If you're of a certain age and remember how the early days of the web were, I highly suggest checking out Internet Artifacts for a fun trip down memory lane.