Infinity Nikki version 1.2 was released on January 24, 2025, and introduced a plethora of new content to the RPG, including fresh banners and events. Players can obtain a lot of Diamonds and resources from various sources, with redeem codes being the simplest one.

On that note, this article will list all active Infinity Nikki 1.2 redeem codes and their associated rewards. Moreover, it will updated throughout the patch as more codes are released.

All Infinity Nikki 1.2 redeem codes list

Here is a list of all Infinity Nikki 1.2 redeem codes active during February 2025:

1.2VERDISCORD: 50x Shiny Bubbles, 15,000x Bling

50x Shiny Bubbles, 15,000x Bling 1.2VERREDDIT: 50x Shiny Bubbles, 15,000x Bling

50x Shiny Bubbles, 15,000x Bling 1.2VERGLOBALGROUP: 50x Shiny Bubbles, 15,000x Bling

50x Shiny Bubbles, 15,000x Bling Newstoryawaits: 60x Diamond, 100x Shiny Bubbles, 100x Threads of Purity, 30,000x Bling

60x Diamond, 100x Shiny Bubbles, 100x Threads of Purity, 30,000x Bling Newyearbliss: 60x Diamond, 100x Shiny Bubbles, 100x Threads of Purity, 30,000x Bling

60x Diamond, 100x Shiny Bubbles, 100x Threads of Purity, 30,000x Bling PEARFECTGUIDES: 10x Shining Particles, 15,000x Bling

10x Shining Particles, 15,000x Bling NIKKIXWEBTOON: 50x Threads of Purity, 15,000x Bling

50x Threads of Purity, 15,000x Bling INGIFT1205: 50x Threads of Purity, 15,000 Bling

50x Threads of Purity, 15,000 Bling ハイキングDISCORD: 50x Shiny Bubbles, 15,000x Bling

50x Shiny Bubbles, 15,000x Bling ニキプレゼント1205: 50x Shiny Bubbles, 15,000x Bling

50x Shiny Bubbles, 15,000x Bling おめでとう: 50x Threads of Purity, 15,000x Bling

50x Threads of Purity, 15,000x Bling リリース: 10x Shining Particles and 15,000x Bling

10x Shining Particles and 15,000x Bling インフィニティニキ: 50x Shiny Bubbles, 15,000x Bling

50x Shiny Bubbles, 15,000x Bling 無限暖暖公測開啟: 50x Shiny Bubbles, 15,000x Bling

50x Shiny Bubbles, 15,000x Bling 無限暖暖公測FB社團限定: 10x Shining Particles, 15,000x Bling

10x Shining Particles, 15,000x Bling インフィニキDISCORD: 50x Threads of Purity, 15,000x Bling

Considering the above-mentioned codes are likely to expire after a certain time, it is recommended to use them at the earliest to not miss out on the free rewards.

How to use Infinity Nikki redeem codes

Enter the redeem code in this dialog box to obtain free rewards (Image via InFold Games)

It is rather simple to use redemption codes in this RPG and players can do so within the game on any platform. The following steps will guide you through the process:

Launch the title on any platform and log in with your account details.

Once the game has loaded, open the Pear-Pal menu.

Head over to Settings and navigate to the Others section.

Here, you will find the Redeem Codes option. Click on it to open a dialog box.

Enter the code here and press Apply.

Repeat this process for the remaining codes.

