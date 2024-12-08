Infinity Nikki settings you need to change before playing

Infinity Nikki is the latest release from InFold games, featuring the coziest open world of Miraland. You can collect gorgeous outfits for Nikki, traverse beautiful terrains, and encounter fantastic creatures. The title offers many features, providing an immersive and enriching experience. And you can elevate their gaming experience with optimized in-game settings.

You can run the title at maximum configurations on high-end devices for the best experience. Nonetheless, adjusting some settings will give a smooth in-game experience. That said, this article provides the best settings for Infinity Nikki you need to change before stepping into Miraland.

Note: The settings discussed below are for mid to high-end PCs.

Best overall settings for Infinity Nikki

Below are the optimum graphics settings for more FPS, with audio, control, and language for an immersive gaming experience. The settings are for the recommended specifications given by the InFold Games, which are listed below:

Operating System : Windows 10/11

: Windows 10/11 RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB CPU : Intel i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

: Intel i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Direct X Version : Direct X 12 GPU: RTX 3050, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, and Intel Arc A580 for laptops and Nvidia RTX 2060 for desktop

: Direct X 12 GPU: RTX 3050, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, and Intel Arc A580 for laptops and Nvidia RTX 2060 for desktop Storage: 50 GB

Best Graphics settings for more FPS

Graphics settings (Image via InFold Games)

Preset: Medium

Medium Resolution: Adjust based on your device’s default or highest possible.

Adjust based on your device’s default or highest possible. Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Brightness: Based on your preference.

Based on your preference. Frame Rate: 60 or unlimited

60 or unlimited Vertical Sync: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution: Off, if using Nvidia DLSS, and On, if not.

Off, if using Nvidia DLSS, and On, if not. Ray Tracing: Off

Off Scene Details: Medium

Medium Render Quality: High

High View Distance: Medium to High

Medium to High Shadow: Medium

Medium Texture: High

High Post-processing: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: DLSS (For Nvidia RTX GPU) and FSR for AMD GPU

DLSS (For Nvidia RTX GPU) and FSR for AMD GPU Motion Blur: Off

Off Glow Effect: On

On Photo Quality: Highest possible

Highest possible Screenshot Quality: Highest possible

Those who don't want to tweak individual settings can use the Medium Preset for decent visuals and performance. Using Fullscreen, keeping View Distance at Medium to High, Shadow at Medium, and turning off Vertical Sync and Ray Tracing can give more FPS. Other adjustments will help you get a more immersive visual experience.

Also read: Infinity Nikki beginner's tips and tricks

Best Audio settings for an immersive experience

Audio settings (Image via InFold Games)

Master Volume: 100%

100% Music: 100%

100% Sound Effects: 100%

100% Voice: 100%

100% Mute Background (playing mode): Off

Best Control settings for smooth gameplay

Control settings (Image via InFold Games)

Key Bindings: Default

Default Controls: Mouse and Keyboard or Controller

Player’s View

Horizontal Viewing Assist: On

On Pitch Viewing Assist: On

On Combat Perspective Assistant: On

Photo Mode Controls

Camera Rotation Speed: Medium

Medium Camera Movement Speed: Medium

Medium Camera Zoom Speed: Medium

Medium Nikki’s Spin Speed in Photo Mode: Medium

Languages and Voice in Infinity Nikki

Language and Voices (Image via InFold Games)

There are six languages available for texts on PlayStation and 12 for PC devices and phones in Infinity Nikki. On the other hand, InFold has offered three languages for Voice packs. Here is the list:

Languages

Simplified Chinese (for all devices)

English (for all devices)

Korean (for all devices)

Thai (for all devices)

Japanese (for all devices)

Traditional Chinese (for all devices)

German (Only PC and mobile devices)

French (Only PC and mobile devices)

Spanish (Only PC and mobile devices)

Portuguese (Only PC and mobile devices)

Italian (Only PC and mobile devices)

Indonesian (Only PC and mobile devices)

Voice

Chinese

Japanese

English

Note that the title’s performance and visuals depend on your device’s specifications. You can refer to our guide on system requirements and recommended specifications required to run the Infinity Nikki smoothly.

Additionally, it is advised to adjust the individual settings or use the Preset based on your device’s specifications. You can choose from four Prest options: Smooth (performance-focused), Balanced (decent visuals and performance), Delicate (prioritizes high-visual quality), and Recommended (recommendation based on your device).

