Infinity Nikki settings you need to change before playing

Infinity Nikki is the latest release from InFold games, featuring the coziest open world of Miraland. You can collect gorgeous outfits for Nikki, traverse beautiful terrains, and encounter fantastic creatures. The title offers many features, providing an immersive and enriching experience. And you can elevate their gaming experience with optimized in-game settings.
You can run the title at maximum configurations on high-end devices for the best experience. Nonetheless, adjusting some settings will give a smooth in-game experience. That said, this article provides the best settings for Infinity Nikki you need to change before stepping into Miraland.
Note: The settings discussed below are for mid to high-end PCs.
Best overall settings for Infinity Nikki
Below are the optimum graphics settings for more FPS, with audio, control, and language for an immersive gaming experience. The settings are for the recommended specifications given by the InFold Games, which are listed below:
- Operating System: Windows 10/11
- RAM: 16 GB
- CPU: Intel i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Direct X Version: Direct X 12 GPU: RTX 3050, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, and Intel Arc A580 for laptops and Nvidia RTX 2060 for desktop
- Storage: 50 GB
Best Graphics settings for more FPS
- Preset: Medium
- Resolution: Adjust based on your device’s default or highest possible.
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Brightness: Based on your preference.
- Frame Rate: 60 or unlimited
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Dynamic Resolution: Off, if using Nvidia DLSS, and On, if not.
- Ray Tracing: Off
- Scene Details: Medium
- Render Quality: High
- View Distance: Medium to High
- Shadow: Medium
- Texture: High
- Post-processing: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing: DLSS (For Nvidia RTX GPU) and FSR for AMD GPU
- Motion Blur: Off
- Glow Effect: On
- Photo Quality: Highest possible
- Screenshot Quality: Highest possible
Those who don't want to tweak individual settings can use the Medium Preset for decent visuals and performance. Using Fullscreen, keeping View Distance at Medium to High, Shadow at Medium, and turning off Vertical Sync and Ray Tracing can give more FPS. Other adjustments will help you get a more immersive visual experience.
Best Audio settings for an immersive experience
- Master Volume: 100%
- Music: 100%
- Sound Effects: 100%
- Voice: 100%
- Mute Background (playing mode): Off
Best Control settings for smooth gameplay
- Key Bindings: Default
- Controls: Mouse and Keyboard or Controller
Player’s View
- Horizontal Viewing Assist: On
- Pitch Viewing Assist: On
- Combat Perspective Assistant: On
Photo Mode Controls
- Camera Rotation Speed: Medium
- Camera Movement Speed: Medium
- Camera Zoom Speed: Medium
- Nikki’s Spin Speed in Photo Mode: Medium
Languages and Voice in Infinity Nikki
There are six languages available for texts on PlayStation and 12 for PC devices and phones in Infinity Nikki. On the other hand, InFold has offered three languages for Voice packs. Here is the list:
Languages
- Simplified Chinese (for all devices)
- English (for all devices)
- Korean (for all devices)
- Thai (for all devices)
- Japanese (for all devices)
- Traditional Chinese (for all devices)
- German (Only PC and mobile devices)
- French (Only PC and mobile devices)
- Spanish (Only PC and mobile devices)
- Portuguese (Only PC and mobile devices)
- Italian (Only PC and mobile devices)
- Indonesian (Only PC and mobile devices)
Voice
- Chinese
- Japanese
- English
Note that the title’s performance and visuals depend on your device’s specifications. You can refer to our guide on system requirements and recommended specifications required to run the Infinity Nikki smoothly.
Additionally, it is advised to adjust the individual settings or use the Preset based on your device’s specifications. You can choose from four Prest options: Smooth (performance-focused), Balanced (decent visuals and performance), Delicate (prioritizes high-visual quality), and Recommended (recommendation based on your device).
