Internet loses it as this YouTuber bites his KitKat the wrong way 

Dan Wyatt is a popular caster/commentator who is popularly known as Foxdrop and also happens to be a popular YouTube content creator with 534K subscribers.

He hails from the UK and has his series of league guides and tips, which he often shares on his YouTube channel. He also shares gameplay videos from popular games such as League of Legends.

While Foxdrop maybe a popular name in the casting community, he recently ended up invoking the ire of the Twitter community by committing a horrific sin- which involved eating a KitKat:

In a clip shared by the Twitter handle of KitKat Gaming, Foxdrop can be spotted munching into a bar of KitKat in a rather unconventional manner, which is largely looked down upon by lovers of the Nestle delight.

Rather than have a stick of KitKat individually, often considered the 'only way to have a KitKat,' Foxdrop goes on to take a bite out of the entire bar, as viewers cringed on in agony!

YouTuber Foxdrop disrespects a KitKat

KitKat is often known to conduct campaigns with Twitch streamers and YouTubers across the globe as part of unique promotional events and to host exclusive gaming competitions.

Foxdrop's recent 'sin' was retweeted by the Twitter handle of KitKat Gaming, and soon Twitter was abuzz with a plethora of reactions as they responded to the ultimate disrespect:

Advertisement

Absolute monster — 🎃👻CptSp00ky👻🎃(FallGuy 1593) (@CptjuicyTV) September 22, 2020

how can someone do that to a kitkat bar — LZR Tytyplayzz (@TytyPlayzz) September 22, 2020

Some even went to the extent of calling for the YouTuber to be rejected from the house of KitKat as well as suing him:

Reject him from the house of KitKat 🖐 — I Play COD (@IPlayCOD) September 22, 2020

Advertisement

I just got so triggerd 😂 — 🍕LegendaryPizzaaa🏳️‍🌈 (@LegendaryPizzaa) September 22, 2020

Others called it outright disrespectful to the KitKat brand:

This hurts to watch.. why must a perfectly good KitKat get disrespected like that :/ — Tanner (@alphagare) September 22, 2020

I have never seen such disrespect! — Ruyguy9977 (@ruyguy9977) September 22, 2020

Advertisement

I don't wanna know you anymore — ~ Luci (@AngelArcherLoL) September 22, 2020

Some even hilariously threatened to call the cops on him:

And what was the man of the moment's response to kicking the hornet's nest? A trademark tongue-in-cheek reply, as he made a snide reference to sponsors and tagged the KitKat Gaming Twitter handle: