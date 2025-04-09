The First Berserker Khazan full patch notes (April 9, 2025)

Nexon's The First Berserker Khazan just got its latest patch. Even though the game was optimized and did not face any serious performance issues, there were some minor bugs and glitches when it first came out. Ever since then, the developers have been actively working on improving the game.

This latest hotfix/patch from Nexon aims to eliminate any prevailing glitches and errors in The First Berserker Khazan. Read further to find out what has been fixed with this latest patch.

Full patch notes for The First Berserker Khazan

This new hotfix is released for all platforms, including PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The latest update is now live on all platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Image via Nexon)

Update Schedule

April 9, 2025, at 5:00 AM (UTC)

Please note that the release schedule may vary by platform.

Update Versions

STEAM®: Ver. 497495

PlayStation®5: Ver. 01.004.004

Xbox Series X|S: Ver. 1.1.4.4

Error Fixes

Fixed an issue where players could receive "Khazan's Memories" Vengeance Points in a row each time they completed the Bonus mission, Stormpass's Phantom of Combat.

Fixed an issue where canceling an interaction while talking to an NPC would cause the Interaction and ESC keys to stop working in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where defeating a monster in a mission without meeting Daphrona's Codex requirements, and then defeating it again after meeting them, would not count toward codex completion.

Fixed an issue where projectile skill effects were not visible for some Boss monsters (Ilyna, Reese, and Trokka).

Fixed an issue where the Master of Chaos Scroll would not be granted after defeating Final boss monster on the True Ending route.

After this patch, players who defeated Final boss monster on the True Ending route will receive their Master of Chaos Scroll.

This item will be delivered directly to your inventory without a separate notice and will appear as a new item.

PlayStation 5

Fixed an issue where temporary memory spikes could cause the game to crash when the player opened the inventory.

How to recover your saved data for The First Berserker Khazan

In order to prevent your saved data from getting lost, or to recover it, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Select "Load" from the Title menu.

Select the "Recover" button at the bottom.

Select your most recent saved file. (Up to 3 backup files can be created.)

A message saying "Save data successfully retrieved" will confirm completion.

