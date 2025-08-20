Inzoi v0.3.0 & Island Getaway DLC update patch notes

Inzoi v0.3.0 is here alongside the all-new Island Getaway DLC. This update adds a bunch of new additions and tweaks, ranging from enhancing some existing features to overhauls of others, making for a more realistic experience. This is on top of the all-new mechanics added in anticipation of the Getaway Island DLC, such as swimming, underwater snorkelling, and more.

Here's everything included in this update, as showcased via an extensive patch notes log released by the developers. Read on for the full details.

Everything in Inzoi v0.3.0 update & Island Getaway DLC

New personalization options and features await in v0.3.0 (Image via KRAFTON)

Note that v0.3.0 is a general update available for the base Inzoi game, regardless of whether players choose to install the Getaway Island DLC, which is available for free on the Steam storefront.

Interactions with Zois

Zois now express emotions more naturally and interact more fluidly, forming deeper and more dynamic relationships. New group actions, like eating or playing together, help bring warmth and personality to their connections.

Conversation flow and emotional transitions are now smoother and more consistent. Depending on their traits, Zois respond differently and may even express urges during interactions.

The romantic relationship system has also been expanded with greater emotional depth, allowing for more relatable dynamics such as one-sided crushes, love confessions, and divorces.

New Features

Emotion GUI Overhaul

The emotion UI has been completely revamped to make Zoi's expressions, emotion icons, and emotion levels easier to understand at a glance. Additionally, new status indicators have been added to help players better grasp each Zoi's emotional state in more depth.

Thought Balloons in Conversations

During conversations and interactions, visual thought bubbles now appear above Zois, reflecting their inner thoughts. These icons make it easier to understand their emotional reactions and imagine what's going on in their minds.

New Collaborative Actions

Zois can now perform collaborative actions such as eating meals or playing games together.

Improved Features

Emotion Improvements

Zois now display more natural and believable emotional transitions. Interactions and reactions vary more clearly based on individual traits, sudden emotional shifts have been smoothed out, and conversation flow has become more consistent overall.

Conversation Improvements

Conversations have been refined with more nuanced expressions, allowing for varied interpretations and outcomes depending on the situation. Conversation results now branch into 2–3 possible paths, and players can explore more conversation options even without specific emotional conditions. The ratio of negative conversations has also been adjusted to create a more balanced emotional flow.

Zoi Interaction Improvements

Zois now respond more clearly when approached, and no longer walk away immediately after a conversation begins, making interactions feel more natural. Clicking on a moving Zoi will now cause them to briefly pause, addressing the previous issue of being unable to talk to Zois passing by.

Romantic Relationship Enhancements

Romantic relationships between Zois now feel more nuanced and emotionally dynamic. New developments—such as one-sided crushes, love confessions, obsessions, and divorces—have been added, along with trait-based reactions and outcomes that vary depending on how well a Zoi sets the mood.

Urge Improvements

Zois now express urges more appropriately, based on the context and conditions of the situation.

Preferences will no longer be automatically assigned to newly created Zois.

Newly created Zois will now start with lower value trait scores.

Gameplay: A New Routine, A New Discovery

Swim freely in swimming pools and the ocean, cultivate crops by setting up farming plots, or take a trip to explore a brand-new city! You can also mine raw gemstones at mining spots, refine them into jewels, and craft your accessories.

Explore the city more freely with 14 new vehicles, including motorcycles and scooters. New interactive lots have been added in Dowon and Bliss Bay, while existing areas have also been updated to feel more vibrant and diverse.

Look forward to richer everyday experiences for your Zois—filled with discovery, creativity, and stories uniquely your own.

New Features

City Trips

You can now go beyond living in a single city—Zois can travel to other cities! Use the smartphone or a computer and select "How to travel to another city," or take the airport shuttle or seaplane to explore a new city.

※ The city of Cahaya is only accessible with the inZOI: Island Getaway DLC installed.

Swimming

Zois can now swim in swimming pools and the ocean, allowing them to improve their Swimming skill. Be careful—low energy may lead to drowning or accidents.

Snorkeling

Explore the ocean through snorkeling! While diving through the sea, Zois may encounter marine life and even discover unexpected collectible items.

※ Zois will only be able to move within a certain area while snorkeling.

Fishing

Fishing has been added as a new skill. Zois can fish in rivers and the ocean, and using higher-quality rods increases the chances of catching rare fish. Caught fish can also be put on display in fish tanks.

※ This update will only be available after starting a new game.

Farming

Start your own farm by placing farming plots in Build Mode. With tools like watering cans and rakes, Zois can grow crops, which can then be used in cooking or sold for profit.

Natural Disasters

Dynamic weather events like dust storms, heavy rain, and heat waves may now impact the entire city. These events can cancel schedule items, damage crops, or lead to unexpected accidents during outdoor activities—so stay alert!

Mining & Jewel Crafting

The Handiwork and Collecting skills have been added. Zois can gather raw gemstones throughout the city and cut them into jewels at a crafting table.

※ This update will only be available after starting a new game.

Family Collection Log

From fish and crops to gemstones, jewels, and tools—everything your family collects will be neatly recorded in the Family Collection Log.

※ This update will only be available after starting a new game.

Market (Stand)

Set up a market stand and start selling! Customers will begin to show up, and your Zoi can open a small shop of their own.

Resale Store

You can deliver crops, fish, minerals, and more to the Resale Store, or purchase various items there. Delivery prices fluctuate daily, so make sure to sell at the right time!

Loans

When purchasing your first home in the city, you can take out a mortgage loan. Both the principal and interest can be repaid using your smartphone, and depending on your situation, you may also borrow from high-interest private lenders. Be careful—failure to repay may result in forced collection!

Insurance

Visit the insurance website using your smartphone or computer to purchase a plan that fits your Zoi's needs. Choose from life insurance, natural disaster coverage, or property insurance depending on your situation.

Budget

Track your family's income and expenses using the Budget app on your smartphone.

New Vehicles

A total of 14 new vehicles have been added, including motorcycles and electric scooters. Purchase a new vehicle through the Dream Car app on your smartphone and explore the city more freely.

Three new Hyundai models have been added: Staria Lounge, IONIQ 9, and The All-New NEXO. Used vehicles are now also available, allowing you to buy cars at half the original price.

Improved Features

City Refinements

Various areas in Dowon and Bliss Bay have been updated, with new interactive lots such as swimming pools, gyms, movie theaters, and hospitals. Existing spaces have also been renovated with improved interiors, making the cities feel more complete.

Cooking Improvements

Nine new recipes have been added. Some dishes, such as mango sticky rice and banana cue, can now be made using ingredients you've harvested yourself. Fill your Zoi's table with a wider variety of ingredients and home-cooked meals.

Smartphone App Improvements

The Adopt a Child service, previously available only on computers, can now be accessed directly from smartphones. New apps for Insurance, Loans, and City Trips have also been added.

Simulation

Storing food in the fridge and setting the dining table with a full meal make everyday life feel more complete. At night, when the family is asleep, time passes naturally.

Smart Zoi features have been enhanced to reflect prompts more accurately. The inner thought system now includes conditions and context, enabling Zois to show more believable and nuanced emotions.

New Features

Food can now be stored in the fridge using the "Store in Fridge" action when clicking on a dish.

Stored food can be retrieved using the "Take Out" action when clicking on the fridge.

When clicking on a table, you can now set the table for 1 person, 4 people, or event-style meals.

The chessboard object can now be placed from Build Mode > Furniture > Hobby> Entertainment.

Win/loss results can be viewed through the "Suggest Playing Chess" interaction.

A new Edit Public Property Info button has been added to the top of Edit Public Property Mode.

You can now edit the property name and description, and assign up to 8 Zois to it.

Improved Features

Object Interaction Improvements

Objects now respond to use with changes such as getting dirty or breaking over time. New interactions have been added, including cleaning bookshelves and wardrobes, and rummaging through outdoor trash bins. Each interaction may trigger different emotional responses.

When all family members are asleep, time will automatically progress at 30x speed.

If utility bills go unpaid, a collector will visit, and penalties will be applied in stages—water shutoff first, followed by power shutoff.

The quality of creative works—such as painting and writing—is now hidden until completion.

Improvements to shoe removal and wearing actions

Smart Zoi Enhancements

Inner thoughts are now triggered after actions, providing a more natural emotional flow.

Inner thoughts also appear during meaningful moments, such as marriage, childbirth, or aging.

Zois now display inner thoughts after witnessing the actions of others.

Some inner thoughts can now lead to actions, allowing emotions to flow more naturally.

Controls

New Features

Map icons are now displayed over key locations in the city during gameplay.

Options > Gameplay > Enable Property Markers on Screen

The intro video can now be skipped. (Options > Gameplay > Skip Intro by Default Setting)

A slow-motion feature has been added—holding the Left Alt key reduces game speed to 0.3x.

Gamepad controller support (Beta) is now available on PC. (Partial compatibility with some Xbox controllers)

A Shoulder View Proximity Interaction system (Beta) has been added, allowing the nearest interactive target to be automatically detected.

PC: Enable "Auto-Target in Shoulder View under Keyboard Control" under Game Options > Control.

Controller: Shoulder View Auto-Target is enabled by default with the LB button.

Improved Features

Player-selected interactions are now prioritized.

Tooltips are now displayed when hovering over dimmed-out conversations and interactions.

Improved selection accuracy for characters.

Vehicle collisions now show more natural and believable physical reactions.

Improved tooltip text shown on loading screens.

Character Customization

New Items

This summer, Zois are embracing the ocean, sunshine, and bohemian vibes with fresh new looks.

A total of 56 new items have been added, including breezy swimwear, vintage-inspired festival outfits, and laid-back resort casual looks perfect for vacation.

Hair: 6 items

Tops: 2 items

Bottoms: 4 items

Outerwear: 1 item

Sets: 10 items

Shoes: 4 items

Hats: 4 items

Accessories: 3 items

Kids Only: 15 items

Face Preset: 7 items

The Character Studio has been updated to provide a deeper customization experience. Outfits and accessories obtained during gameplay can now be saved to My Wardrobe and used freely. Accessories crafted through gem crafting can also be added as decoration items and equipped directly.

New Features

Accessories and outfits obtained during gameplay can now be added to My Wardrobe category.

Jewels can now be added as decoration materials and equipped in the Character Studio using the "Add to My Decoration Materials" interaction.

A recommended Canvas post will now appear as a pop-up when entering the Character Studio.

Improved Features

One new background type has been added to the Character Studio.

A Focus Edit Mode has been added to the Character Studio, allowing facial customization without UI interference.

Sock Update

Socks cannot be worn with long boots.

Socks are automatically removed when wearing flip-flops or slippers.

The size of uploaded creations is now displayed when posting to Canvas.

Building

Build a villa where Zois can take the elevator straight to the upper floor, or one that's perfect for an outdoor pool. 104 new building items have been added, including roofing, fences, gates, and more. Decorate your space with a wider range of new items and express your unique style.

New Items

Home: 24 items

Exterior: 32 items

Bedroom: 2 items

Living Room: 5 items

Kitchen: 4 items

Hobby: 5 items

Outdoor: 11 items

Social event: 4 items

Other: 17 items

New Features

Swimming Pools

Build a swimming pool from Build Mode > Exterior.

New pool-specific objects have been added, including swimming pool ladders, accessories, and lighting items.

※ As for apartment properties, swimming pools can be placed on the base floor in the Lumiere or Dowon Heights Buildings.

Elevators

Elevators can now be installed from Build Mode > Home> Floor Connectors.

A new Roof Presets category has been added, along with 15 new roof designs.

Building Items Unlockable as Rewards

New objects can be unlocked by meeting specific conditions during gameplay.

Rewards are unlocked by completing your Collection Log.

Improved Features

Wall View has been improved: windows, doors, and wall-mounted furniture placed on interior walls are now hidden when walls are removed.

Build Mode Camera Improvements

The camera now starts in a position similar to the in-game view when entering Build Mode.

The minimum camera height has been adjusted to floor level instead of the ground.

QE key controls have been added to the default camera.

Furniture customization materials have been expanded to five categories: wood, textile, metal, wallpaper, and tile.

Improved height compatibility when placing rooms or platforms next to rooms with different elevations.

In Build Mode, the "Last Saved Property" option under "Reset Property" has been temporarily disabled for stability reasons.

Animation & Audio

\[Animation] New interaction animations added

\[Animation] Movement and idle animations improved

\[Animation] Look-at-related animations refined

\[Audio] Over 90 new tracks added

\[Audio] AI-generated ambient music for in-game environments and speaker objects

inZOI Cheat List

※ Introduced new cheats as well as changes to existing cheats. View the full cheat list (link)

(New) Bag Cheat: featherBag \[true/false]

Prevents player Zois from receiving debuffs caused by exceeding maximum bag capacity

(New) Environment Cheat: controlDisaster \[natural disaster ID]

controlDisaster \[natural disaster ID] Triggers natural disasters instantly: heavy rain, heat wave, dust storm

(New) Skill Cheat: setSkillLevel \[skillID] \[level]

6 skill-related cheats added

(New) Object Cheat Added: addItemToBag \[objectID] \[quantity]

337 object-related cheats added

(New) Teleport Cheat: teleport \[region ID]

54 teleport cheats for the Cahaya region added

※ Teleporting in the Cahaya region is only available with the inZOI: Island Getaway DLC installed.

UI/UX

Added item markers in CAZ and Build Mode

"New" marker for recently added items

"DLC" marker for DLC items

New DLC item filter option

Revamped map markers in Edit City (M) mode

Canvas

New Features

Daily Challenge

A new themed hashtag is revealed every day. Get inspired by fresh and unique prompts and share your creations.

Hall of Fame

Featured creations selected by the dev team will be showcased on the inZOI loading screen. Creative and bold works may also be featured in Character Studio and Build Mode.

Improved Communication

Replies, thread replies, and mentions are now supported.

Stickers have also been added to help express emotions more easily when interacting with creators from around the world.

User Blocking

You can now block unwanted users to maintain a safer environment on Canvas.

Privacy Settings

You can now choose to hide your liked creations from other users.

Improved Features

Refined UI/UX and icon design.

File size is now displayed for upload presets.

Added new settings for managing sensitive content.

Added filters for DLC and platform.

Added account switching for platform login on the web.

Mod & ModKit

※ Includes ModKit Hotfix v0.1.3 for compatibility with the latest base game update.

Mods

Updated Mod Browser

Added support for managing unofficial mods.

ModKit

Updated assets to match the latest base game version.

Improved Resource Migration Tool

Added an option to edit material references in mod projects.

Added a wizard for default asset migration.

Added support for individually remigrating migrated material assets.

Added an option to fully delete mod projects.

Backwards Compatibility Improvements

ModKit Plugins for Maya: Supports versions released before 2021 and after 2025

ModKit Plugins for Blender: Support expanded to include Blender 3.x series

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the "Cook" interaction would be canceled if an object was placed on a corner counter.

Fixed a bug where the vehicle disappeared after saving and resuming during auto-driving.

Fixed an issue where certain ambition missions could only be completed in Dowon.

Fixed an issue where a pregnant female Zoi would be evicted from the property after giving birth if her spouse died prior to the birth.

Fixed an issue where "Go Here" would not work from certain locations to the Adam Entertainment lobby.

Fixed a visual glitch where overlapping large paintings on separate easels were displayed incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where a Zoi on the first floor could die from a fire that started on the second floor.

Fixed a bug where moving or deleting a bed occupied by a sleeping Zoi in Build Mode would cause the Zoi to float in place.

Fixed a discrepancy between Bliss Bay's city traits and the weather service SMS messages.

Fixed an issue where temperature unit changes were not reflected in weather update messages.

Fixed a bug where Zois could pass through doors when using sped-up movement.

Fixed a bug where the tooltip for family relationships in the relationship panel did not function.

Fixed an issue where meeting event schedules were occasionally not generated properly.

Fixed a bug where the "Greet Unpleasantly" action (available only when in a displeased mood) would not appear.

Fixed an issue where certain missions in the "Financial Success" and "Knowledge and Learning" ambitions could not be completed.

Fixed a bug where attempting a Dance interaction would also instantly fulfill the related urge.

Interactions

Fixed an issue where toddler interactions sometimes failed to trigger dialogue.

Fixed a bug where, after a Knock interaction, the host Zoi would open the door and then immediately leave the house.

Fixed an issue where child skill icons appeared during the Read Book interaction, even for Zois in adolescence or older.

Fixed awkward emotional text shown to biological fathers after non-marital births.

Fixed a bug where the "Ask About Attraction Orientation" dialogue would not appear for teenager Zois.

Fixed an issue where canceling the Barbell Bench Press interaction using WASD keys would result in abnormal Zoi behavior.

Fixed a bug where the Premium Electric Range would occasionally appear with an incorrect model.

Fixed certain message texts that did not match relationship conditions.

Fixed an issue where replies would not proceed after sending a first message to some Zois listed in the relationship panel.

Fixed a bug where prison-exclusive interactions would still appear after escaping prison.

Fixed an issue where failing the "Create a Child with Medical Help" action incorrectly triggered a failure popup for "Adopt."

Fixed an issue where the "Sing a Duet" interaction consumed 5 Mew, despite the description not mentioning it.

Fixed an issue where child Zois couldn't buy cotton candy.

Fixed a bug where the "Instantly Grow Plant" interaction could be repeated without a cooldown.

Fixed an issue where the "Show Off Business Card" interaction, unlocked by completing the Next Gen Leader ambition, would not appear.

Simulations

Fixed an issue that caused the startup animation to be skipped when turning left or right

Fixed an issue where enabling Auto-Generate Player Family Schedules failed to set schedules when starting a new game

Fixed an issue that caused Zois to hold umbrellas abnormally upon resuming the game

CAZ

Fixed an issue where hair colors set in CAZ would appear darker in-game based on graphics settings

Fixed an issue where downloading custom outfits for other genders with no custom outfits downloaded made the outfit list disappear

Fixed an issue where toggling between Undo / Redo in Create Preset produced different Zoi appearances

Build Mode

Fixed an issue that caused items on wall shelves to remain visible when toggling between Wall View modes

Fixed an issue where changing a roof's height resized textures

Fixed an issue that prevented walls created near exits from being removed while editing the basic property preset for Dowon Villa

Fixed an issue that caused the width of wall edges to appear differently at different angles when viewed while Showing Exterior Walls

Fixed an issue where placing multiple fences in the same location caused costs to increase

Fixed an issue that led to certain indoor areas in Dowon Villa to be classified as outdoor areas

Fixed an issue that prevented "Guitar" and "Electric Guitar" from appearing when searching for "Guitar" in Build Mode - Furniture

Fixed an issue where interacting with gizmos at ground level caused selected rooms to be deselected

Fixed an issue where rotating fences connected to a gate caused abnormal clipping

Fixed an issue preventing the undo function from working properly on fences

Fixed an issue that allowed walls locked from editing to be deleted

Fixed an issue that allowed doors and windows to be placed on walls locked from editing

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where some keys in the shortcut guide would appear in QWERTY even when using an AZERTY keyboard

Fixed an issue that prevented mods installed using the Mod Browser from being deleted when syncing the \[Document\\inZOI\\Mods] folder to a cloud backup

Fixed awkward animations and typos

inZOI: Island Getaway DLC Exclusive Content

Enjoy a new life in Cahaya

Swim and snorkel in Cahaya's crystal-clear waters, where vibrant coral reefs, sea turtles, and dolphins await. Unwind at a resort with a variety of relaxing and recreational activities.

But remember: life on this dazzling resort island comes with its share of hard work. Each day here consists of a constant cycle of labor and leisure.

※ To access content related to Cahaya, install the free inZOI: Island Getaway DLC before launching the game.

Gameplay

Boating

Rent one of six boats to cruise the seas as you please. Steer your ship in any direction as you sail between islands.

Cahaya Resort

Cahaya offers three resort locations for you to stay at: the Garden Villa, Premier Ocean View Villa, and Private Water Villa. Relax at the sauna or unwind with a massage by using a spa pass, or partake in fun activities such as lucky draws or turtle races.

Cahaya Temple

At Cahaya Temple, you can draw fortunes, make wishes, or interact with cats.

Snorkeling

Renowned for their beauty, Cahaya's waters are home to snorkeling spots teeming with fish and coral reefs, as well as legendary collectables that can't be found elsewhere.

Natural Disaster (Heavy Rain)

Heavy rain is a natural disaster unique to Cahaya that causes frequent lightning strikes and prevents Zois from driving cars.

Character Customization

49 New Items

Hair: 2 items

Tops: 3 items

Sets: 9 items

Shoes: 3 items

Hats: 1 item

Accessories: 13 items

Kids Only: 2 items

Zoi Preset: 13 item

Face Preset: 3 items

Building

189 New Items

Home: 2 items

Bedroom: 44 items

Living Room: 30 items

Kitchen: 24 items

Bathroom: 7 items

Home Office: 4 items

Outdoor: 22 items

Social Event: 9 items

Other: 47 items

Cahaya Property Presets

4 new property presets added under the Build Preset tab in Build Mode

From simple micro-budget houses with gardens to premium houses with swimming pools, enjoy living out your dreams in Cahaya!

