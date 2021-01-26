The internet went into a meltdown when news broke that the studio behind Hitman, IO Interactive, will be taking on a new James Bond project. The news was greeted with great approval. Fans felt that there couldn't have been a better pairing than James Bond and IO Interactive.

Over the years, IO has made quite a name for themselves by constantly reinventing the Hitman franchise and revolutionizing the stealth genre. The studio has reached great heights on the back of Hitman.

The World of Assassination trilogy contains three of the best AAA games of the last decade and emphasizes on the quality the studio seeks with each release. Some would even argue that Hitman virtually plays like a James Bond-style game with its clandestine missions around the globe.

With IO truly getting to stretch their creative muscles beyond Hitman, here are a few things fans would love to see in the new James Bond game.

IO Interactive's James Bond wishlist: 5 things players would love to see in the game

#1 - A new James Bond experience

Movie tie-ins like GoldenEye on the N64 require no explanation for their iconic status in the video game industry. James Bond games have had an extensive run in the industry. Many games have received critical acclaim, such as the cult classic Nightfire and the aforementioned GoldenEye.

More recently, James Bond 007: Bloodstone tried to recreate an Uncharted-like action romp with moderate success. IO shouldn't rely on the movies or the games and create an entirely new Bond experience.

An original story that doesn't tie-in to any movie or previous games, and with a new character model would be ideal.

#2 - A third-person perspective

Some of the best games featuring the James Bond brand have had a first-person perspective. This might need a change as there is something inherently more fun in the way the Glacier Engine and Hitman feel in third-person perspective.

So far, there isn't any confirmation that the Bond game will be using the brilliant Glacier Engine. A third-person perspective feels just right for Bond and would be a great way to experience the game and its world.

The Hitman formula has succeeded for long because players have better visual understanding and spatial awareness of their environment. The environment provides players with intuitive solutions to carry out their elaborate plans.

#3 -The Hitman sandbox

Hitman truly feels like a Bond game, all the character needs is a tuxedo and a head full of hair. If James Bond were a silent operative, his story would look a lot like Hitman.

IO needs to use some of the Hitman aspects but create a unique identity for Bond. One aspect the Bond game should be borrowing is the fantastic sandbox-style approach of Hitman.

Each level in Hitman is absurdly large and full of possibilities. It often requires multiple playthroughs to see everything on offer. James Bond's levels should feel like massive sandboxes where the player is free to do as they please.

A linear game would be fine, but it will feel like a missed opportunity if James Bond ends up being an Uncharted knock-off.

#4 - Freedom of approach

Players need to be set free and approach each level in the way they see fit. They would be allowed the option of blasting a hole through the wall and gunning down every enemy in sight, or taking the stealth approach and silently dispatching targets.

Hitman, deliberately, has wonky combat to encourage players to not take on firefights and opt for a stealthier approach. James Bond, on the other hand, is usually the noisy type with the subtlety of a bull in a china shop.

Player should also be allowed to craft their very own James Bond, working in the shadows. This could offer some agency to the player.

On the topic of approach, this new Bond game needs to have some destructible environments. Nothing quite screams James Bond like a fully-suited Brit leave a pile of rubble and ash in his wake.

#5 - Vehicle interaction

It wouldn't be a James Bond game without a ludicrous amount of vehicular carnage and high-speed car chases. Hitman, for the most part, has always been a grounded affair.

James Bond requires a slightly more maverick tone and hit players with over-the-top sequences. While action set-pieces are not exactly where IO makes their money, perhaps, it's time for the studio to make the leap and usher in some good ol' vehicular destruction and warfare.

James Bond's identity is saddled with his Aston Martin. It would be a shame to not utilize an aspect of his identity which lends itself to gameplay.