iOS users urge FAU-G developers to release the game on the App Store

Android users can finally dive headfirst into nCore Games' highly anticipated military-themed action game, FAU-G.

The game holds the record for the highest number of pre-registrations for any app from India on the Google Play Store.

Therefore, it is safe to say that FAU-G is one of the biggest game releases and possibly the biggest game release in India.

The rise of mobile phones as legitimate devices for handheld gaming has provided developers with the opportunity to create well-made mobile games.

FAU-G is the first of possibly many such big releases that aim to offer mobile gamers a level of quality that was only previously seen in console or PC games.

However, FAU-G is currently available for Android devices only, and iOS users have taken to social media to urge nCore Games for an iOS version of the game as well.

iOS users want FAU-G to be released on the Apple App Store

FAU-G seems to be running just fine on most Android devices. However, a large section of the gaming audience enjoys their mobile games on iOS devices as well, and nCore have much to gain from putting it out on the App Store.

Perhaps, an iOS version of the game will be released soon after the initial launch, and players will be able to boot up FAU-G on their iPhones and iPads. For the time being, patience is the name of the game.

Will faug not come in ios — raghav (@raghav44823834) January 25, 2021

Ios m kab tak Faug game launch hoga? — FragOp Gaming💥 (@SouravD02158536) January 26, 2021

When faug doesn’t release on iOS



Me: pic.twitter.com/cTOCYnLxjR — Ultra (@Ultra01640221) January 26, 2021

WHERE IS FAUG FOR IOS?! pic.twitter.com/dbNYh0pLrn — Mohnish (@MohnishG2) January 26, 2021

FAU-G currently only has a campaign/single-player mode, with a couple of multiplayer game modes hopefully set to be released soon after launch.

The multiplayer game modes include a standard 5v5 Deathmatch as well as a Free-For-All mode that pits every player against each other with no teams.