Is Baldur's Gate 3 a console exclusive on PS5?

Baldur's Gate 3's potential launch on the PS5 platform received a significant boost on August 16, as the pre-load dates were announced. Larian's latest adventure has been enjoyed by millions who have access to a PC, but with the console launch coming soon, players will have more ways to experience the hit RPG. That said, one question has puzzled many—is Baldur's Gate 3 a console exclusive on Sony's PlayStation 5?

Currently, the game isn't available on either the Xbox Series X or the Series S. However, that doesn't mean it won't arrive on the Xbox consoles. The developers have already stated why Xbox players are missing out, as the split-screen functionality has been a major issue on the Series S. However, it won't be a console exclusive unless Larian radically changes its original plans regarding the game.

Baldur's Gate 3 possible release date on Xbox

It is tough to estimate when Larian will release its latest product on Xbox consoles. The split-screen functionality remains an issue that has hindered Baldur's Gate 3's potential launch on the Series S. As a result, the release of Series X has also been shifted to an unknown timeline.

Larian will likely aim to focus more on removing the technical difficulties once the PS5 launch is over. Hence, a potential launch towards the end of 2023 in the fourth quarter seems feasible. Any further delay will push the release on Xbox to early 2024.

Baldur's Gate release date on PS5

Unlike Xbox, users of PlayStation 5 won't have to wait much longer to enjoy the popular release. September 6, 2023, is the hallowed date when console users will be able to get a first-hand experience of one of this year's biggest hits. The game is currently available for pre-order, and anyone who opts to buy it now will get a free upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition.

While the overall experience will be the same, there will be certain differences due to the use of a controller. That said, Larian has a track record of making great console versions of earlier products like Divinity Original Sin 2, and the same could be repeated with the third installment of the Baldur's Gate franchise.

Baldur's Gate 3 PS5 possible download size

The official file size remains unknown as the pre-download hasn't begun as of writing. However, the game occupies a pretty hefty space on PC, requiring over 120 GB of storage. The PS5 version may not necessarily require a similar amount of space, and in all likelihood, the number will be lower. 100 GB is a realistic expectation, but readers are advised to wait for an official confirmation.