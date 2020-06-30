Is Clash of Clans a Chinese app? Tracing the game's origin

As many as 59 Chinese apps were banned by the Indian government last night.

We take a look at the origin of a very popular mobile game, Clash of Clans.

When the government of India banned 59 Chinese apps last night, the Indian gaming community was worried about their favourite games also meeting the same fate. This move raised the question of the origin of many mobile games, with one such doubt being if Clash of Clans is a Chinese app.

Clash of Clans has been the favourite childhood mobile game for many players around the world. The game is famous for its cartoonish characters and strategic gameplay.

Clash of Clans used to be very popular before everyone got engrossed in playing battle royale games like PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile and Garena Free Fire. It has been downloaded more than 500 million times from Google Play Store. Not only that, as per reports from Sensor Tower, the game has generated a revenue of $6.4 billion since its inception.

Developer of Clash of Clans

After releasing the game Hay Day (for iOS on 21 June 2012), the Finnish mobile game development company Supercell thought of developing another game in 2012. Within 6 months, the company developed a mobile game known as Clash of Clans, which game was released on 2nd August 2012 for iOS platforms.

Due to its good reception, the game was then released for Android devices after thirteen months, on 7th October 2013.

Due to the major success of Clash of Clans, Supercell also developed games like Clash Royale and Brawl Stars.

Chinese app connection

Even though the company behind the development of the game is from Finland, many other companies have also invested their money in this company.

Tencent, a Chinese multinational company, was a part of the Luxembourg consortium which acquired an 81.4% stake in Supercell in 2016. In late 2019, Tencent increased their holdings from 50% to 51.2%, thereby becoming a majority shareholder in the company. Tencent spent an additional amount of $40 million for this purpose.

Conclusion

We can say that the game Clash of Clans was a Finnish creation when it was first developed and released. However, due to its current Chinese ownership, it will fall under that category should any such list be made.