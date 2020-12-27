Is Corpse Husband on snapchat and instagram?

People can recognize Corpse Husband by the tone of his voice. It's rare to come across such a baritone voice, and this feature has distinguished Corpse Husband from other internet personalities.

Corpse Husband's social media footprint

Corpse Husband's popularity began with horror story narrations on YouTube, but it skyrocketed when he started streaming Among Us with other popular streamers. This compelled him to start his own gaming channel, which saw over 1 million followers very quickly.

Corpse Husband also maintains an Instagram account. Although he's only got 7 posts on his profile, he's already got 2.6 million followers on the platform.

Corpse Husband can be found on Instagram at @corpse_husband

When it comes to Snapchat, however, Corpse Husband's account mysteriously disappeared in October 2020. Since then, there has been no statement from Corpse Husband regarding the revival of the said Snapchat account.

Other than YouTube, Corpse Husband can be seen tweeting daily.

♥️❗️ — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) December 25, 2020

He's got over 2.5 million followers on Twitter. It's evident from all these metrics that Corpse Husband is one of the most popular internet personalities.

Apart from streaming games and narrating horror stories, he makes music, which can be heard on his YouTube channel.

Corpse Husband has also used his popularity to sell merchandise.

Anyone interested in purchasing Corpse Husband merchandise can head over to the link in the above tweet.

Despite his immense popularity, he suffers from a chronic illness and has to deal with it every day. He mentioned this in a tweet after having to leave one of his live streams.

Sorry if I worried anyone earlier



For those of you who don’t know, I’m chronically ill, & have been for years.

I’m in pain every single day.

It’s something that I constantly try to overcome, but sometimes it just gets too overwhelming



im all good tho, thank u for everything 🖤 — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) December 22, 2020

He's always been open about his illness. His army of fans have also been extremely supportive of him. He is seen as an inspiration by those who follow him.