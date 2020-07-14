Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most hotly anticipated games of 2020, and their Twitter account regularly posts new content that keeps the fanbase engaged.

The game is set for a November 19 release. CD Projekt Red has been stirring the pot on Twitter where it regularly posts concept art, character details, and more.

They recently shared a concept art of the City Center in Cyberpunk 2077's Night City. It showcased the opulent and brutalist corporate buildings in the heart of the city.

Cyberpunk 2077 is most likely going to deal with a lot of commentary towards corporate culture and practices, and one fan jokingly threw EA's name into the mix.

They responded, with perhaps a sarcastic dig at EA, and even mentioned the FIFA franchise in their reply.

Is Cyberpunk 2077 taking subtle digs at EA?

That's City Center – Night City’s corporate showcase. Sleek skyscrapers form a brutalist, fortress-like skyline, presenting the unrivaled power of megacorps in all its arrogance. Since 2020, the City Center has become the most fortified and secure part of Night City. #ConceptArt — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 10, 2020

Yes. And if you zoom in closer you can even see concept art from FIFA 78. It’s said to be the best FIFA ever. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 10, 2020

The fan jokingly mentioned if the last building in the concept art was actually EA's headquarters, and the devs had a quirky reply to give.

Given how Cyberpunk 2077's tweet refers to this corporate area as the 'unrivalled power of megacorps and all its arrogance', they're definitely not making the publisher look good.

The building mentioned in the tweet

If one zooms in, they can see there is no concept art for FIFA 78. This is only CDPR's attempt to get the fans riled up before the release.

EA has been criticized in the past for their questionable decisions regarding micro-transactions, pricing of their games, among other things.

One of the biggest criticisms lobbed at the FIFA franchise is that each installment is never too big an upgrade over the last. The publisher keeps pumping out a new installment annually without any significant changes.

CD Projekt Red has been very critical of EA in the past as well, and even taking subtle digs in the past with tweets and captions such as "we leave greed to others".