Is Dota 2 worth playing in 2025?

Dota 2, developed as a sequel to Dota (Defense of the Ancients), a user-created map for Warcraft 3, officially enters its 12th year on July 9, 2025. It is a MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) title, which essentially combines RTS and RPG elements. However, after such a long run in the industry, players might be wondering whether it is still enjoyable in 2025.

Despite soon turning 12 years old, the game is still enjoyable and engaging to play in 2025.

Note: This article is purely subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Why Dota 2 is still worth playing in 2025

An in-depth learning curve

The game has a steep learning curve (Image via Valve)

Dota 2 has a steep but satisfying learning curve. This is due to its distinct and unique hero pool. Each hero boasts unique abilities, stats, and talents, presenting a variety of strategic possibilities. The complexity increases when items are thrown into the mix.

Trending

While the abundance of elements in the game can be daunting for beginners, they lay the foundation for players to showcase their skills once they acclimate to the gameplay mechanics.

Intricate map elements

The game features maps with numerous intricacies (Image via Valve)

Dota 2 features extensive maps with elements that significantly affect gameplay. For instance, the maps have a day/night cycle, which impacts heroes' vision. Nighttime reduces heroes' visibility, a mechanic further influenced by certain abilities, such as Phoenix's Supernova, which can temporarily alter the time of day.

A lively esports scene

A still from 2024's The International (Image via Valve)

While not as dominant as League of Legends by Riot Games, Dota 2 maintains an active and vibrant esports scene. Its highlight is the annual world championship, The International, which boasts one of the largest prize pools in the MOBA esports world. These tournaments highlight the game's strategic depth through intense and competitive matches.

A less predatory monetization model

This direction allows players access all the heroes from the start (Image via Valve)

Dota 2's primary transaction model revolves around cosmetic items that do not impact gameplay. All the heroes in the game are freely available from the start. Players have the option to purchase various skins using real money. These cosmetics can later be sold on marketplaces like the Steam market.

A dynamic meta

The game is host to a dynamic and ever-changing meta (Image via Valve)

Dota 2's diverse hero roster ensures a dynamic meta, where interactions between heroes and items are continually evolving. This ever-changing landscape encourages players to familiarize themselves with all heroes and stay updated on the latest updates. It also keeps the game fresh, even more than a decade later.

In conclusion, Valve's game remains highly enjoyable in 2025, thanks to its deep mechanics, active player base, and dynamic meta.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.