Is Enshrouded on Xbox Game Pass?

There have been plenty of queries recently regarding Enshrouded's possible entry to the Xbox Game Pass. The upcoming indie title developed by Keen Games is set to go live later today, on January 24, 2024. Recently, it has become a trend for even third-party titles, especially indie games, to have been given a day-one place on Microsoft's subscription service. However, as of writing, there's no indication that Enshrouded will be available on Xbox Game Pass.

The upcoming title was announced previously in 2023, and there were no hints back then that it would be available on any form of subscription service at all. Unless there's any surprising turn of events, the only option available for Xbox users will be to buy the game.

Is Enshrouded available on Xbox consoles?

While the new release won't be available on the subscription service, Xbox users can enjoy it. However, it's a current-gen exclusive, meaning old-gen users will be left out.

This also means the game won't be available on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. PC players will face no issues as far as accessibility is concerned, as they can acquire the game from Steam.

Could Enshrouded get added to the Xbox Game Pass?

There's a definite possibility of the title being added to Xbox Game Pass in the future. While many new games are added as day-one launches, some are also added post-launch. There are plenty of third-party titles that are added after their release to the roster of the Xbox Game Pass, and the same could happen with the one in discussion as well.

However, neither Xbox nor Keen Games have made any announcements in this regard, so readers are advised to wait for the official confirmation before drawing any premature speculation.

Set in the world of Embervale, you must travel to a chaotic world where things have gone as wrong as possible. You will have to take on the role of survival as they gather different resources and craft plenty of items.

However, crafting is only one side of it, as there's combat as well. You will not only be creating shelters but also making different weapons and gears that will aid you in your journey. Like all RPGs, there's an element of builds as well.

The game can be enjoyed alone or with friends, and co-op supports up to 16 players in a single party. While the title is still in early access, there are plenty of activities you can engage in. This includes raids, beating difficult bosses in groups, and unlocking different rewards.

Do note that the impending launch will be the start of Enshrouded's early access, and it will take some time before the full version is released.