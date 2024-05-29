Is F1 24 available on Xbox Game Pass?

F1 24, the latest racing simulation title from Codemasters, comes packed with some significant changes and improvements compared to the previous entries in the franchise. While EA Sports has revealed a ton of details on the game prior to its release, there has been little to no information on whether the latest F1 title is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Much like the previous F1 titles from Codemasters, F1 24 is getting a cross-generation release, with the current-generation versions coming with support for ray-tracing RTGI and higher framerate and resolution targets. Given the game is published by EA, it's already available to try for free under the EA Play subscription.

While F1 24 isn't currently available on Xbox Game Pass, if the release of previous F1 games is any indication, it could arrive on Xbox's subscription service soon after its official release on May 31, 2024.

F1 24 isn't currently available on Xbox Game Pass but you can try the game for free using EA Play

F1 24 is currently only available on the EA Play subscription, where you can try out the first five hours of the game. Once the game is released on May 31, 2024, for all players, it should arrive on EA Play. And considering F1 23's Game Pass release, F1 24 should arrive on Xbox's subscription service, a couple of months after its official launch.

If you're subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can try out the latest F1 title from Codemasters for 10 hours, the same as the EA Play version of the game. Do note that progress made in the trial version carries over to the full release and even the Game Pass version of the game.

While you wait for the latest F1 title to arrive on Game Pass, you can play F1 23, which is currently available on Xbox Game Pass and EA Play.

Xbox Game Pass has been a boon for not only Xbox players but also PC players. While the service started slowly, it quickly gained traction in the last couple of years, making it almost a necessity for modern Xbox and PC players. The biggest advantage of Xbox Game Pass is its value proposition.

While the service initially started with just a handful of first-party titles under its umbrella, over time, Xbox Game Pass amassed a massive library of games, not only from first-party studios but also from third-party developers and publishers.

And not only games, but Xbox Game Pass now also comes bundled with other services like EA Play, which is how F1 24's trial is made available to subscribers.

