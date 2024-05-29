F1 24 Champions Edition is the most expensive digital edition of this game. As such, it comes packed with some exclusive bonuses and in-game rewards. However, players interested in picking the game up upon its release on May 31, 2024, might be wondering if the bonuses this Champions Edition comes with are worth spending the extra money on.

Much like the previous F1 titles from Codemasters, F1 24 is being offered in two different digital editions. This includes a $70 Standard Edition and a $90 premium version, aka Champions Edition. Both come with their own set of bonuses and perks, keeping track of which can be a bit confusing, especially for newcomers.

With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about F1 24 Champions Edition, its bonuses, and whether you should get it over the $70 Standard Edition.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Is F1 24 Champions Edition worth buying?

F1 24 Champions Edition includes in-game bonuses that give you somewhat of a headstart in the career mode. Moreover, it grants the VIP Podium Pass, 2 MyTeam icons, and access to the game three days before its official release. The amount of extra content this premium version offers makes it totally worth the extra $20.

However, if you're on the fence about picking the game up or are a newcomer, it's best to simply get the Standard Edition, as you can always get the Champions Edition upgrade later. This upgrade is sold for $20.

Here's a look at both the digital editions of F1 24 and their bonuses:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Base game

F1 World starter pack

5,000 PitCoin

Champions Edition ($89.99)

Base game

F1 World bumper pack

18,000 PitCoin

3 days early access, and exclusive events

VIP Podium Pass

2x New MyTeam icons

F1 TV Pro subscription

There's also an exclusive pre-order livery pack for pre-purchasing the Champions Edition, which you can use on any of the cars that you unlock in career mode (single-player and co-op).

Additionally, if you don't plan to pre-order the game, it's best to wait till its release. This is because by then, the game should arrive on both EA Play Pro and the Xbox Game Pass, allowing you to play or try it out for free as long as you have either of these subscriptions active on your PC or Xbox console.

If you're a newcomer to the series, I highly recommend you to try out F1 23, which offers more or less the same experience, albeit with a different career campaign. F1 23 is available on both EA Play and Xbox Game Pass.

