Both Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare received a major weapon tuning update earlier this week. Developer Infinity Ward promised a weapon balance patch was coming in Season 5 and it delivered fairly quickly. However, some fans were a bit shocked to see what weapons were tuned.

It was a no-brainer that the Bruen MK9 lightmachine gun and FAL assault rifle were going to receive some changes. Of course, most thought that these changes would be negative. For the Bruen MK9 LMG, this was true. Although, the FAL AR is a different story. Instead of a nerf, the weapon was the recipient of a major buff. Does this make the FAL the undisputed best weapon in Warzone?

Making the case for the FAL

Before the weapon tuning patch even arrived in Warzone, the FAL was considered to be one of the top dogs when it came to weaponry. It wasn't alone though, thanks to how dominant the Bruen MK9 was. That all changed with the recent Season 5 update, though.

Image via Activision

Currently, the Bruen MK9 isn't nearly as powerful as it was pre-patch. In fact, it might not even be considered the best LMG anymore, as the PKM, M91, and Holger-26 all look like better options at this point in time. However, none of the LMGs can really match the FAL on the current build of Warzone.

As previously stated, the FAL actually received a buff with the latest Season 5 update. The buff's description is as follows:

Increased headshot damage (2 hit at range with 1 headshot)

While this was also accompanied by a nerf to the FAL's "near damage", an increase to headshot damage is a huge buff. Now in Warzone, you can two-tap enemies at long-range with an assault rifle. To make matters worse, the weapon's ability to one-tap enemies at close-range has stayed the same. This was one of the community's main reasons behind wanting a nerf to the weapon.

As of right now, it's hard to argue against any other weapon holding a candle to the FAL in Warzone. If you're accurate with your headshots, there's no other weapon that can put down enemies quicker at any range.