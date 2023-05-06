Is Fate/Grand Order Worth Playing in 2023?

Fate/Grand Order is a mobile JRPG game for iOS and Android. The game chronicles the narrative of you, candidate number 48, for Humanity's Last Master. You've been brought to the Chaldea Organisation to save humanity from annihilation, which you must accomplish by traveling across time to fix deviations from recorded history with the assistance of Mash Kyrielight and other Servants summoned using Saint Quarts.

Is Fate/Grand Order Worth your time in 2023? Let's analyze

The gameplay is out of the arc but enjoyable

Fate/Grand Order gameplay (via Aniplex)

Fate/Grand Order is a relatively old game, as it was released in the US way back in 2017. You will not find auto-farming mechanics, so you must manually play through the entire storyline. Many players have figured out ways to enable auto-clicking methods. However, you might not be among them.

You might not enjoy the main storyline or the gameplay as it is rather grim for a mobile game. However, the characters may be likable, giving the game a chance to shine today. Besides these, you can do fun co-op missions, which could be one of the only fun aspects of the game, if not the only one.

The characters make Fate/Grand Order appealing to people

Fate/Grand Order characters (via Aniplex)

Even though Fate/Grand Order's story is likable, you might enjoy Fate: Stay Night and the other Fate spin-offs. This game's writing is still enjoyable to me.

In the beginning, the writing isn't the best you'll ever read because this game was honestly designed to be a cheap cash grab for the Fate franchise. That is, until the franchise's creator, Kinoko Nasu, became involved and authored Singularity Six and Seven. From there, the writing quality improved.

The characters, though, are the main reason people come to this title because they've either seen the memes, heard of the Fate franchise, or are already fans of the Fate franchise.

The writing eventually improves

When the story begins, the writing of Fate/Grand Order is not the best in its genre. The early Singularities have good writing but aren't the most beautiful stories you will have read. They can be entertaining but won't be impressive in composition.

The writing didn't get up and become fantastic until the Camelot singularity, where writing was picked up by Nasu, who began composing some of the Singularities. Many additional Fate franchise writers also began contributing to the main story and events.

As a result, the story's quality has improved, although getting to good writing takes time.

The art style is commendable

Fate/Grand Order character (via Aniplex)

The artwork for Fate/Grand Order is fine, but as the plot progresses, the artwork for the primary story pictures improves along with the story. Character sprites have also upgraded, with animation improvements for particularly popular Servants. Fate/Grand Order survived as a game thanks to the IP it used, but thankfully, the art and plot have improved since its release.

The voice acting is brilliant

The game's voice acting is outstanding. They hired top-tier seiyuu for several Servants roles and brought back original cast members from different Fate anime and games to reprise their roles for the Servants they voiced.

They also brought other well-known Japanese seiyuu to voice many of the game's new characters.

Some characters have irritating voices. However, that is entirely subjective. I've always liked the voice acting of the characters I've chosen, but they brought the best voice actors to this game, and it shows if you know who your Japanese seiyuu is.

You have to grind a lot in this game

While most mobile games are purposely designed to be grindy to keep you playing, Fate/Grand Order is very grindy. Grinding for resources and experience cards is required to level and skill up your Servants.

If you try to level up your Servant and give them great talents, this game may feel incredibly laborious, and you may not enjoy it. However, unless you're intent on performing well at events, you shouldn't put too much effort into your account.

Is Fate/Grand Order good

It is a beautiful game if you take your time with it. However, it is not for everyone. It's an entertaining game for me as a Fate franchise fan. Still, you can play it without prior knowledge of the franchise because the game explains the setting and narrative well enough for newbies to comprehend, even if it's complicated.

The gameplay is enjoyable, but the story and people are what make the game enjoyable. Most people will enjoy this game, but others will not because of the low pull rates for rate-up Servants or because the plot takes a long time to become the fantastic story that fans rave about.

Where will Fate/Grand Order find itself in 2023

Fate/Grand Order is set to have a fantastic year in 2023. Some of the game's best characters will be launched this year, especially around the time Lostbelt 6 is released. Many characters, including returning favorites like Artoria Caster and Merlin, and newcomers like Jacques de Molay and Tai Gong Wang, could not cut.

Finally, having prior knowledge will allow you to save some Saint Quartz and avoid spending money if possible. Every single one of these characters will be a tremendous benefit to your account and will assist you in completing many of the upcoming challenges this year. These characters will shine with complex content, such as Avalon le Fae, Tunguska Sanctuary, and the Grail Fronts on the way.

In conclusion, this is an enjoyable game, but it is not for everyone. It has a beautiful tale that I like reading, and the characters are engaging and exciting to root for.

Although obtaining many SSR servants without whaling is difficult, this game is still a lot of fun to play. The writing is enjoyable, and the plot is excellent. Still, it takes a long time to get there, and you must be invested in the story and characters to continue playing because the gameplay is archaic compared to current mobile games.

