Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on the Nintendo Switch?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the latest entry in Square Enix's iconic role-playing game franchise is finally out in the wild. Being the sequel to the critically acclaimed Final Fantasy 7 Remake, there's a ton of hype and anticipation surrounding the title, and for all the good reasons. And judging by the reviews, it seems the game did justify the hype and excitement.

While Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's marketing was mostly centered around PlayStation 5, with Square Enix touting the sequel as their "most ambitious" current generation game to date, some fans might wonder whether the title will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch.

Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth available on Nintendo Switch?

Well, the simple answer to this question is, no, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is not available on Nintendo Switch. While for many it might be common knowledge that Square Enix's latest Final Fantasy game won't be making its way to Nintendo Switch, owing to its nature as a PS5 exclusive, I won't necessarily fault anyone for thinking otherwise.

While Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is technically preceded by Final Fantasy 7 Remake, there was another title in the modern FF7 saga that was released between these two — 2022's Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion. And surprisingly, this title was also available on Nintendo Switch, day one, alongside the other mainline consoles.

Additionally, this 2022 title was also built using the same game engine as FF7 Rebirth, Unreal Engine 4. However, unlike the Final Fantasy 7 Remake sequel, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is a remaster of the original Crisis Core: FF7, which was released back in 2007 for the PlayStation Portable (PSP).

Its availability on the handheld might explain why Square Enix was comfortable porting the game to Nintendo Switch. Additionally, 2022's Crisis Core remaster wasn't nearly as graphically demanding as the latest Final Fantasy title, with the former's PC requirements matching the PS4 and Xbox One's hardware.

We shouldn't rule out the possibility of the newly released Final Fantasy game eventually making its way to Nintendo consoles, and perhaps even the Switch. However, the title might not arrive as a native Nintendo Switch port. Instead, we might see a cloud version, akin to Resident Evil Village, Hitman 3, A Plague Tale Requiem, etc.