Is Game of Thrones Kingsroad an open-world title?

Game of Thrones Kingsroad is a mobile-friendly open-world action-adventure RPG set to launch in 2025. It features a campaign that takes place during the prominent HBO show's story. Considering the game is set in the iconic settlement of Westeros, fans of the IP might wonder if they can experience it without any restrictions.

Yes, Kingsroad is an open world title, so players can roam around freely.

Game of Thrones Kingsroad is an open world action-adventure RPG

The singleplayer campaign

Explore Westeros and it's iconic locations (Image via Netmarble)

Game of Thrones Kingsroad takes place during the latter half of the HBO show's fourth season. You'll play as an heir of House Tyre, a minor group that gets swept up in the vast web of politics. You'll meet famous characters like Jon Snow and Cersei Lannister during the campaign. The game will also shed light on events never shown in the series, like a particular event related to House Bolton.

You will be able to roam various regions that bore witnesses to iconic scenes in the series, recreated in stunning detail. However, the game is not just a playable version of the show. You can explore hidden towns that hold unique quests, adding to the IP's lore. You'll also be able take on optional tasks to earn money, gear, and materials.

This being Westeros, the exploration won't be without danger, though. Aside from just scheming, you'll fight enemies using melee combat. This is where the RPG elements kick in. You can choose between three classes, each with a distinct play style. The game also features extensive trait trees, allowing you to specialize in one area or fan out your development.

The multiplayer mode

Hunt down monsters with friends in the co-op (Image via Netmarble)

Aside from the singleplayer campaign, Game of Thrones Kingsroad will feature a multiplayer mode. Titled Altar of Memories, it will see players team up to fight creatures like ice spiders, Skagos unicorns, griffins, or cockatrices.

