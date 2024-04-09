Is Gigantic Rampage Edition free-to-play?

With the launch of the multiplayer MOBA hero shooter, fans wonder if Gigantic Rampage Edition is free-to-play. With many modern games continuing to see roaring success following a F2P model, this would not be surprising. Case in point, titles like DOTA 2, League of Legends, and Pokemon Unite are easily among the top 10 most popular esports games on the market.

Is the game destined to head that way or will it fade into obscurity once again? That said, Gigantic Rampage Edition will not be a free-to-play title.

Gigantic Rampage Edition is a paid game

While the original launch was f2p, this is not (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

The brand new rendition redesigned for modern platforms is a paid game. It costs $19.99, although the ongoing launch period has it discounted by 20% with the final price being $15.99. It does not have any pre-order bonuses or any editions besides the base game.

This is in contrast to the original 2017 free-to-play release as "Gigantic" which eventually shut down due to lack of sustainability. Created by indie studio Motiga, the game was cited as a MOBA/hero shooter hybrid. It enjoyed mild success but failed to penetrate the space against other behemoths of both genres it takes inspiration from.

Unfortunately, the declining popularity meant the game had to be shut down. However, it was resurrected as Gigantic Rampage Edition under Gearbox Publishing (now known as Arc Games).

What is Gigantic Rampage Edition about?

As mentioned before, it is a third-person multiplayer title that combines the chaos of both MOBAs like League of Legends and hero shooters like Overwatch. Featuring a cast of over 20 varied characters, each with distinct designs and playstyles, players fight for victory in a fairly unique fashion.

As a 5v5 multiplayer game, both teams possess a Guardian — a large monster that is the crux of the gameplay. Situated across varied maps, players must fight to capture the control points spread across the map to feed energy to their guardian. They can collect energy by stealing it from the opponent's points or killing them.

The first team to gather 100 energy will make the foe's Guardian vulnerable, which exposes its weak point for a team assault. While there are more nuanced strategies like hero role synergies or setting up extra monsters for defensive, offensive, and support utilities, the overall fundamentals are easy to understand.

Gigantic Rampage Edition is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.