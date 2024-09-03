Is Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions available on Xbox Game Pass?

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is a title that marks the return of the beloved wizarding sport to mainstream gaming. The game, touted as a spiritual successor to the 2003 Quidditch World Cup, will not be available on the Xbox Game pass, or the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. However, you can still play it on Xbox and get access to all the multiplayer features through your preferred console.
This article will explore all the platforms that support Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and other related information. To know more, read on.
All supported platforms for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
As per the official blog, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will only be available on the following platforms:
- PlayStation 5
- PlayStation 4
- Nintendo Switch
- Xbox One
- Xbox Series X
- Series S
- Microsoft Windows (via Steam and Xbox Store app)
Though the title will not be available through the Xbox Game Pass, Xbox players who seek to take part in the multiplayer features offered through the game must have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Game Pass Core.
Despite featuring the latest generation of graphics and gameplay, the brand-new Harry Potter title created by Warner Bros. and Unbroken Studios will be playable on older generation consoles, such as the PS4, and the Xbox One.
As for PC players, the title will solely be accessible via Steam and the Xbox Store App. Your computer must fulfill the minimum requirements to run the game at 1080p with a 30-fps lock.
Here's a detailed list of the minimum and recommended requirements to run Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions on PC:
Minimum requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-4350
- Memory: A minimum of 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: At least NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 with 2GB on-board memory or AMD Radeon R9 255 with 2 GB on-board memory, or Intel Iris XE.
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 15 GB available space. SSD will be preferable for faster booting and loading speeds.
- Additional Notes: The minimum requirements will allow players to run the game on low settings with 1080p and 30 FPS.
Recommended requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-2700k or AMD Ryzen FX-8300
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB on-board memory, or AMD Radeon R9 380 with 4GB on-board memory, or the Intel Arc A380 with 6GB on-board memory
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 15 GB available space.SSD will be preferable for faster booting and loading speeds.
- Additional Notes: The recommended requirements will allow players to run the game on high settings with 1080p and 60 FPS.
That's all there is to know about the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Gaming section.
