Is Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga is easily one of the most anticipated games of 2024, especially for Xbox fans. Although the game was first announced with a teaser trailer in 2019, the upcoming sequel to Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice only recently got a confirmed release date at the recently held Xbox Developer's Direct 2024.

And with the release date of the Hellblade sequel looming close, some fans might be wondering whether the game will see a day-one Xbox Game Pass release or not. According to developer Ninja Theory, Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga is built with the current-generation console hardware in mind, taking full advantage of Xbox Series X|S.

Despite being an Xbox console exclusive, the upcoming Hellblade sequel is coming to PC as well. Like other Xbox first-party titles, it will be released on Xbox Game Pass. Here's everything you need to know about Hellblade 2 Senuas Saga on Xbox Game Pass.

Will Hellblade 2 be coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass has more or less become a mainstay for the Xbox ecosystem. And much like the recently released Xbox first-party games, like Forza Motorsport, Hi-Fi Rush, Starfield, and more, Ninja Theory's upcoming action-adventure title, Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga, is coming to Xbox Game Pass right alongside the console and PC release.

Apart from Xbox Game Pass, the sequel will also be available on PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. While the game did get a confirmed release date of May 21, 2024, during the Xbox Developer's Direct 2024, the pre-orders for the Hellblade sequel are yet to go live on all platforms.

Apart from the upcoming Hellblade sequel's release date, Xbox and Ninja Theory are yet to disclose the game's pre-order details. Although the store page for the title is already live on the Microsoft Store and Steam, you cannot place your pre-orders just yet. That said, you can add the game to your "Wishlist."

Developed using Unreal Engine 5, Ninja Theory aims to deliver one of the most visually stunning experiences on Xbox, while also sticking close to the original game's narrative structure. The recently released gameplay trailers do give fans a glimpse at what it has in store in terms of its visuals and gameplay.

Much of the game's story and combat-related details are still shrouded in mystery. Ninja Theory and Xbox promised to reveal more information about the Hellblade sequel close to its release.

Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga is scheduled to be released on May 21, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass.