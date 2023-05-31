Is Hideo Kojima Involved In The Making Of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater?

The recently announced Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, the highly anticipated remake of the third mainline Metal Gear Solid title, has surprised millions of fans worldwide. While many were expecting to see a remake of the original Metal Gear Trilogy, no one expected to get an announcement so early, i.e., during the recently held PlayStation Showcase.

The excitement of getting a brand new Metal Gear game, that too a full-blown remake of one of the most beloved ones in the stealth espionage franchise, gripped fans worldwide. However, Konami has been very coy about releasing any major information regarding the upcoming title. The remake's development is being helmed by an internal studio within Konami.

With the announcement, many fans have wondered whether the series creator, Hideo Kojima, will have any part to play in the upcoming remake. Unfortunately, Kojima-san, who has parted ways from Konami and established his own studio, Kojima Productions, is not involved in the upcoming Metal Gear project.

Konami has confirmed that Hideo Kojima is not involved in the creation of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

In previous interviews with Konami, the Japanese publication giant confirmed that the upcoming Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's development has no tie-ins with series creator Hideo Kojima or his independent studio, Kojima Publications. The remake's development is helmed by Virtuos, with support from Konami's internal development studios.

The Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is Virtuos' first big-budget endeavor, since the team, up to this point, was usually relegated to Nintendo Switch ports of third-party games. Virtuos is also the studio responsible for the upcoming Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection, which is a remaster of the original Metal Gear Solid Trilogy for modern consoles and PC.

Kojima-san not being involved in the upcoming Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater should come as no surprise for fans, especially after his rough fallout with Konami in 2015. Despite delivering a phenomenal finale to the Metal Gear saga, Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain, Kojima was forced to leave Konami due to constant conflicts of interest between the creator and the publishing overhead.

Although Kojima-san still routinely talks about Metal Gear and his adoration towards fans of the series, he has no control over the I.P. anymore, given the property rights to Metal Gear reside with Konami. It would be interesting to see how the upcoming Metal Gear title turns out, especially with the absence of the visionary creator behind the series.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is scheduled to release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. Konami has yet to announce a confirmed release window for the title.

