Is Hitman World of Assassination Trilogy worth playing in 2025?

Hitman has been a popular franchise for more than two decades now. It presents players with sandbox environments where players can assassinate targets using different techniques, even making their deaths look like accidents. The freedom in the franchise has translated well to the World of Assassination Trilogy.

It sees our iconic protagonist, Agent 47, take on new contracts around the globe. While the gameplay and narrative of these games have been deemed spectacular by many, do they all still hold up today?

The answer is yes, and this article will explain why the Hitman World of Assassination Trilogy is worth playing in 2025.

Hitman World of Assassination has an excellent narrative

Agent 47 explores the idea of free will (Image via IO Interactive A/S)

This Hitman Trilogy revolves around Agent 47, who kills specific targets across the world for his employer, the ICA. During his journey, he discovers Providence, a secret organization that negatively influences several world events. Agent 47 decides to put a stop to this organization with the help of his childhood friend Lucas and his longtime handler, Diana.

The narrative revolves around the themes of betrayal and free will, where our Hitman finds his true identity and forges his own path without being under anyone's control. What makes the story of the Hitman World of Assassination Trilogy so interesting is the exploration of Agent 47's free will, a subject that has never been properly explored in the previous entries of the franchise.

The gameplay defines stealth like nothing else

Stealth is the name of the game (Image via IO Interactive A/S)

The World of Assassination Trilogy gives players the freedom to assassinate their targets in a variety of ways that encourage creativity and planning. The games are divided into various sandbox levels, where gamers have the liberty to use the environment to their advantage. From poisoning drinks to accidental kills using the environment, the possibilities are endless.

Each mission in the World of Assassination Trilogy comes with a series of objectives that, when completed, can unlock new gadgets for Agent 47. The game also comes with a rogue-like mode called Freelancer, featuring challenges where players have to carry out assassinations with limited gear and on-the-fly decisions, adding endless replayability.

Performance and visuals are still top-notch

The visuals and performance still hold up (Image via IO Interactive A/S)

The World of Assassination Trilogy started its journey as three separate games before they were combined to make a single package. These titles have always been graphically phenomenal, with realistic character models and environments that immerse the player into their world. These games ran at 1080p resolution with an unlocked framerate, which sat between 40–60 FPS on the PlayStation 4.

However, the true potential of the trilogy was realized on the PlayStation 5, which not only increased the resolution to 4K but also locked the framerate to 60 FPS. These games also feature Ray Tracing and DLSS, which enhances the already impressive visuals and framerate to another level.

Is it worth playing in 2025?

The trilogy is worth playing in 2025 (Image via IO Interactive A/S)

Hitman World of Assassination is definitely worth playing in 2025. The narrative about Agent 47 discovering free will makes the story engaging, as this side of him has never been properly explored in the franchise before.

The gameplay, however, is the best part of this trilogy, giving the player the freedom to carry out assassinations in more ways than they can imagine. The visuals and performance are also some of the best in the gaming industry, with sandbox environments that look realistic at buttery smooth framerates.

