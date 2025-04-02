Is Hot Wheels Unleashed worth playing in 2025?

Hot Wheels Unleashed was released in 2021, fulfilling the dreams of fans who always wanted a racing game inspired by the popular franchise. The title features many famous toy cars from Hot Wheels, which players could unlock by progressing through the game. It also allowed players to build their own tracks, mirroring the experience of using the real-life sets.

While Hot Wheels Unleashed was a fun racing adventure four years ago, does it hold up today against modern titles like Gran Turismo 7 and Forza Horizon 5? Yes, it does. Hot Wheels Unleashed is worth playing in 2025, and we take a closer look at why.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the subjective and personal opinions of the writer.

Hot Wheels Unleashed is a timeless arcade racing experience

The game features a variety of tracks (Image via Milestone S.r.l.)

Hot Wheels Unleashed offers players a fast-paced racing experience that doesn't try to simulate real life. Instead, it focuses on an arcade-style approach, allowing one to just pick up a controller and play without needing to learn intricate mechanics. This design captures the essence of toy-car racing, filled with gravity-defying loops and creative tracks.

The game's environments are diverse, with tracks set in various locations, ensuring a fresh and exciting experience with every level. Players can boost, drift, and take advantage of dynamic track layouts to secure victory. Additionally, a variety of cars are available to choose from, each upgradeable for improved performance.

Hot Wheels Unleashed includes a track builder, which lets players design their dream layouts. These custom tracks can be raced on in online multiplayer or split-screen co-op modes. All these features contribute to making the game relevant even in 2025.

Graphics and performance

The performance is exceptional on current-generation systems (Image via Milestone S.r.l.)

Hot Wheels Unleashed was released for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. This led to differences in performance and visuals between older and newer consoles.

The current-generation hardware allows the game to run at a consistent 60 FPS at 1440p resolution. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are limited to 30 FPS at 1080p resolution, though — seemingly outdated by modern standards.

Graphically, the game appears almost identical across platforms. However, the higher resolution on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S makes the details of the cars and environments pop out more, helping the title remain appealing even today.

Is it worth playing in 2025?

The Hot Wheels game is worth playing in 2025 (Image via (Image via Milestone S.r.l.)

Hot Wheels Unleashed is undoubtedly worth playing in 2025 owing to the content it offers. The game features a map full of levels with different races, such as time attacks and lap-based challenges. These races are set in varied environments and tracks that provide a mix of thrill and challenge to the gameplay.

The track builder mode keeps things fresh by allowing players to unleash their creativity and craft new maps. The cars are another major draw, with their stunning designs closely resembling real-life counterparts.

The visuals and performance are also amazing on the latest consoles, where players can benefit from the locked 60 FPS and 1440p resolution.

