Is House Flipper 2 on Steam Deck?

Many dedicated fans are curious if they can play House Flipper 2 on Steam Deck. The gaming world has recently been buzzing with excitement over the long-awaited sequel to the house-cleaning game, House Flipper 2.

To answer it simply: yes, House Flipper 2 is currently available on the Steam Deck. This allows players to delve back into virtual home remodeling from any location. The portable device supports this popular simulation game while enabling gamers to experience the same level of customization and creativity as offered by traditional PCs.

How is the performance of House Flipper 2 on Steam Deck?

House Flipper 2 on Steam Deck is mostly a smooth-running game because of the handheld's powerful hardware meeting its system requirements. There are sharp visuals, touch-responsive panels, and acceptable optimization. The sound isn’t that good when it comes out of the Steam Deck’s speaker, but that can be improved using headphones.

On the flip side, getting used to playing the game with handheld devices may require players some time, especially those who are more familiar with using a mouse and keyboard as the game’s input devices. Similarly, compared to a computer monitor, the smaller screen size of the Steam Deck could slightly diminish the game's overall visual quality.

However, beware that there have been some reports on online support forums that the controls of House Flipper 2 on Steam Deck are bugged and unresponsive. According to recent reports, despite the optimizations, some users have shared that the game has crashed multiple times on the Steam Deck.

Currently, House Flipper 2 on Steam Deck costs $39.99 USD. Its difficulty level remains a challenge for players, as in the PC version, who must think creatively and tactically to remodel houses for sale while maximizing their profits.

Overall, despite some minor drawbacks, House Flipper 2 on Steam Deck remains a good choice. The developers are working on ironing out the bugs and performance issues. In future updates, the game should be much smoother and more responsive on the Steam Deck.

Is House Flipper 2 available on the console?

No, currently the game is not available on the console. However, it will be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on April 10, 2024. Initially, the game was supposed to be launched on March 21 for the consoles, but due to an unexpectedly long certification process, the date had to be postponed.

Also, there is no news regarding the game’s availability on subscription services such as Game Pass and PlayStation Extra. However, there are speculations that even though the game won’t be coming to any subscription service on the day of release, it may get added in the future.