Is the kick-off glitch present in EA FC 24?

Anyone coming to EA FC 24 right after playing FIFA 23 will be aware of the notorious kick-off glitch in the previous football simulation game. While it's technically a legal move, the community started calling it a glitch due to the unrealistic chances of its success. Based on news shared by content specialist SAF Tactician, the glitch is also present in the latest EA Sports title.

The kick-off glitch is a move that allows players to run their striker onto the goal in such a manner that he can't be stopped. While there are few steps to stop the attacker from succeeding, the move often catches the defending team off guard. It was a nightmarish situation for many gamers in FIFA 23, and this could once again happen in EA FC 24.

The kick-off glitch in EA FC 24 could be highly frustrating for any defending side

The kick-off glitch in EA FC 24 involves the use of three footballers. As indicated by its name, the move is triggered right after kicking off the ball. The move is a combination of certain actions that involve all three players, and it can lead to incredible results for the attacking side when done properly.

Here's how to perform it:

Kick the ball using the striker.

Press the L1/LB button to send him on a run. This can also take place automatically with forward runs, but doing it manually ensures more success.

The footballer receiving the pass from the striker has to make another pass to a midfielder.

Send the ball back from the midfielder to the earlier player.

Once received by the second footballer, the group will have to do an aerial through ball over the top.

If done properly, the ball will find the first footballer in an empty spot, creating a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper.

While the kick-off glitch is present in EA FC 24, the effectiveness of the move has reduced. According to SAF Tactician, the forward can often be stopped automatically by one of the defending team's midfielders.

Alternatively, players can take control of one of their center-backs and bring them slightly lower to counter the run made by the attacking forward. Another solution is to close down on the second footballer before they can make the aerial through ball accurately.

Countering the kick-off glitch in EA FC 24 is no different than in FIFA 23. It will require concentration from players so that they don't end up conceding easy goals.