Is Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 a multiplayer game?

The release of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has RPG fans eagerly stepping back into the boots of Henry, navigating the turbulent world of medieval Bohemia. With the first game delivering an immersive single-player experience, a burning question circulates among fans: Does KCD2 introduce a multiplayer mode?

KCD2 does not feature multiplayer. Despite speculation, Warhorse Studios has confirmed that the game is strictly a single-player experience. Steam’s official listing reinforces this, and the developers make it clear that their focus remains on delivering a deeply immersive, narrative-driven RPG rather than adding multiplayer elements.

Why Warhorse Studios chose to keep Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 as a single-player game

A still from the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 CGI trailer (Image via Deep Silver)

The absence of multiplayer in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 isn’t due to oversight or technical limitations — it’s a deliberate decision by the developers. Warhorse Studios has long emphasized the importance of immersion, historical accuracy, and deep storytelling, all of which align better with a single-player structure.

A multiplayer mode, while enticing, could have conflicted with the game's measured tempo and attention to realism in its design. Kingdom Come Deliverance was originally popular for its deep combat, hard survival, and deep storyline. It would have disrupted these elements, requiring compromises to mechanics such as time progression, quest choices, and character interaction.

Warhorse Studios seems to be doubling down on what made the first game great. The studio seeks to push the boundaries of historical RPGs, with an even more expansive world, refined combat, and richer storytelling — all without the constraints of balancing out the multiplayer experience.

What to expect from Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Henry facing the soldiers in KCD2 (Image via Deep Silver)

KCD2 will be a major step up from the original, even if it doesn't have multiplayer. You can expect stunning visuals thanks to modern hardware and the powerful CryEngine, offering improved AI and a more dynamic world. The already challenging combat experience is going to be even more refined, with deeper mechanics in swordplay, archery, mounted combat, and enhanced survival elements.

The sequel will also bring in a more dramatic storyline, following Henry's adventures with even greater political intrigue, emotional stakes, and moral dilemmas. Warhorse Studios is staying true to its strengths, ensuring an even more immersive and historically authentic adventure for fans of the first game.

Check out: Blacksmithing in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, explained

