Is the Klee banner coming to Genshin Impact in 1.6 update?

Players have been patiently waiting for Klee's return to Genshin Impact, and it seems like update 1.6 will be bringing the Spark Knight back for players to wish on. Genshin Impact leaks have revealed the return of this popular character as part of the Ludi Harpastum event, and players will be able to wish for one of the strongest Pyro characters in all of Genshin Impact once again. Here's everything known about Klee's return to Genshin Impact.

Is the Klee Banner coming in Genshin Impact 1.6

According to various Genshin Impact leakers, Klee's banner will be having a rerun as part of Genshin Impact 1.6. This banner will take place on June 9th at the beginning of this new update. This will most likely tie into the new Ludi Harpastum event, which is centered around Mondstadt's children, featuring new event modes and gameplay. Players can look forward to new mini-games, story quests, and spending time with Klee, which will definitely inspire some players to wish for her new banner. The 4-stars on the banner are currently unknown, but players will definitely find out as soon as the leaks progress.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: New Spiral Abyss challenges for all 3 phases revealed

When does Klee return to Genshin Impact:

Version 1.6 will open on June 9 with a banner for Klee. The Ludi Harpastum festival will start on the same day and conclude on June 24#原神 #Genshin #原神アプデ情報 #GenshinImpact #Genshin_Impact #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/enTwUgPGvZ — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) April 26, 2021

On June 9th, Klee's banner will begin, and the Ludi Harpastum event will also begin on the same day. Players will be able to gather Primogems from this new event and use them to wish for Klee as she returns to the game. The leaks have been substantiated by the new Ludi Harpastum in-game currency and story quests featuring Klee, confirming her return.

We can tell this from:

A) Datamines that show both Klee and a new Ludi Harpastrum currency.

B) Ludi Harpastum takes 15 days, canonically. That's perfect for half an update. Plus one day for a closing ceremony#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #GenshinImpact #Genshin_Impact #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/DrLcRorTew — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) April 26, 2021

Players will not have much longer to wait for Klee, as less than a month remains until this new banner comes to Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Everything known about Mimi, Tohma and Yoimiya so far

Klee remains one of the strongest characters in Genshin Impact, and players who want a powerful AOE Pyro character to add to their teams should definitely wish for Klee when they get the chance. June 9th is not long away, so players should start to save up Primogems if they want to add this powerful character to their roster as soon as the banner is released.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Eula banner release date, 4-star characters, weapon banner, and Eula's signature weapon revealed