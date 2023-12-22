Is Last Train Home playable on Steam Deck?

Last Train Home is a real-time strategy game (RTS) from Ashborne Games, being published by THQ Nordic for PCs. The game is set during the Russian Civil War, shortly after the First World War. This single-player title features relatively modest system requirements and is a great candidate for portable gaming devices such as the Steam Deck.

Readers may be curious about whether the game runs on the Deck and its performance. Thankfully, it would appear that while there are a few caveats, the game does indeed run without major issues on Valve’s handheld gaming PC. Additional information regarding the same can be found in the rest of the article below.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinions.

Last Train Home has been certified “Playable” on the Steam Deck

As per multiple reports on ProtonDB, Last Train Home has received a “Platinum” rating for Linux-based operating systems. The game should work out of the box on most systems, including the Steam Deck and Steam Deck OLED.

Additional user reports have also confirmed the “Playable” status of the game, having it run perfectly fine without additional tinkering using the “Proton Experimental” and “Proton 8.0-4” translation layers.

Regardless, readers should be advised that the game has not yet been deemed to be a perfect fit for the Deck and may exhibit some minor issues.

Things to keep in mind while playing Last Train Home on the Steam Deck

A number of minor bugs have been observed to be present in the current build of the game when played on the Steam Deck:

Text scaling is currently broken and needs tweaking to make it better legible on handhelds.

The game suffers from minor performance hiccups from time to time - regardless of the settings used.

Controller buttons are not properly displayed in-game at certain points. Readers may find Keyboard/Mouse and Xbox controller button prompts being displayed instead.

The game, in general, might require a certain degree of manual tweaking to push upwards of 40 frames per second.

The RTS controls can be quite finicky.

Regardless of these issues, readers can still comfortably play Last Train Home at acceptable frame rates on the Steam Deck - assuming they use FSR upscaling and a 720p internal resolution.

Future updates down the line are expected to solve these issues.

The Steam Deck is a handheld gaming PC from Valve, boasting powerful hardware in a compact factor. The Deck is powered by a custom RDNA2 APU created in collaboration with AMD, delivering high processing power with amazing power efficiency. An OLED version of the same was launched earlier this month, offering upgrades to the screen and battery life whilst still keeping the same highly competitive price.