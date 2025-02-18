Is Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

With the PS4 and Xbox One still home to a massive number of gamers, questions have arisen about whether the upcoming Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be available on these consoles. With the game set to launch on February 21, 2025, many last-gen players are eager to know if they will get a chance to experience Majima’s pirate adventure.

Fortunately, Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is coming to PS4 and Xbox One. While SEGA has been pushing the Like A Dragon series onto newer hardware, it hasn't left out last-gen gamers. However, there are a few key things to keep in mind, including upgrade options, digital versus physical editions, and platform-specific details.

Release format and platform details for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

You can enjoy Sea dog style battles on the PS4 and Xbox One (Image via SEGA)

One thing to note is that the game’s physical release is limited. While PS5 and PS4 players can get a disc version, those playing on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam will only have access to a digital edition. That means if you're an Xbox owner, you won’t be able to get a boxed copy.

For PlayStation users, there’s a nice bonus. If you purchase the physical copy for the PS4, you can upgrade to the PS5 version for free. However, this only works if you have a disc drive on your PS5.

On the other hand, if you buy the PS4 digital version, you can download the PS5 digital version at no extra cost. The same works the other way around — PS5 digital purchases include the PS4 digital version as well.

For those who pre-order, there are extra goodies, including the ability to add Ichiban Kasuga and Nancy to your crew. Plus, you can have Majima switch between two of Ichiban’s most iconic outfits.

If that’s not enough, the English voice-over patch will be available on launch day, February 21, 2025, allowing you to experience the game in full English dub right from the start.

Story and setting

Enjoy playing Goro Majima on your Xbox One (Image via SEGA)

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a side-story set after the final events of Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth. This time, the spotlight is on Goro Majima, the unpredictable Mad Dog of Shimano. After a shipwreck leaves him stranded on a deserted island, Majima wakes up with no memory of how he got there.

From here, the game takes players on an open-sea adventure, where Majima must rebuild a pirate crew, upgrade his ship, and fight rival pirate factions while uncovering the truth about his past.

The game expands the Like A Dragon universe with naval combat, ship exploration, and hidden islands filled with danger and treasures. It’s a fresh take on the series, trading the neon-lit streets of Japan for vast oceanic landscapes, all while retaining the signature humor and action-packed combat that fans love.

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii in editions

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii comes in two different editions, each offering unique content.

The Standard edition is priced at $59.99 and includes the base game.

For those seeking extra content, the Digital Deluxe Edition, priced at $74.99, includes:

The base game

Legendary Outfit Pack

Legendary Pirate Crew Pack

Extra Karaoke & CD Pack

Ship Customization Pack

If you pre-order Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii for your PS4 and Xbox One, you also get some exciting bonuses:

Ichiban Crew Set, which includes Ichiban Kasuga as a crewmate and Nancy as a supporter.

Ichiban Outfit Set, featuring Ichiban’s outfit from Yakuza: Like A Dragon and his outfit from Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

With a mix of naval combat, pirate exploration, and Majima’s unpredictable chaos, Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is shaping up well. And now that PS4 and Xbox One players are officially included, no one has to sit this one out.

